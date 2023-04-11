Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): MANA, a renowned Bengaluru-based real estate enterprise known for offering exceptional premium living, is expanding its real-estate footprint rapidly. The brand's latest acquisition of 4.9 acres of land in Jakkur, in north Bengaluru, marks its first foray into areas outside of the eastern part of the city. MANA has a business stronghold in Bengaluru, where landmark projects like MANA Tropicale, MANA Capitol and MANA Foresta are bringing to home buyers an experience of a lifetime in living comfort.

With this acquisition, MANA aims to develop high-rise upscale apartment projects in Jakkur, retaining nature and 'green living' as its core USP. The company is driven by its unwavering commitment to elevate the quality of life for every resident. To achieve this, the company has placed a strong emphasis on creating nature-driven projects set amidst vast and lush surroundings. To embody this ethos, the premium apartments at Jakkur will have exquisite architectural designs that offer an unobstructed view of the picturesque Jakkur lake, providing a serene and tranquil environment for its residents to revel in.

MANA is renowned for imagineering living for over 23 years. Speaking about the acquisition, Reddy, CMD and Founder, MANA said, "We have seen an overwhelming response from the customers regarding the concepts we have designed. Because of this demand, we are expanding our footprint in Bangalore. This land acquisition is a stepping stone for the firm, as it is going to deliver the best value to its customers. MANA strives to inspire its home buyers to live brilliantly and enable them to pursue a luxurious and beautiful lifestyle."

MANA is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by D. Kishore Reddy, the company has grown into a multi-faceted construction company with expertise in designing, building, and developing standard housing to luxury apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional design and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers.

The company has fine-tuned the art of 'Imagineering' - a blend of imagination and engineering - to build dream homes that exceed the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning across property development, construction, and infrastructure projects. With attention to detail, vision, and innovation, MANA has ensured that it is able to deliver quality that sets it apart from its peers.

