New Delhi [India], April 25: In a historic moment for India's neurodiversity movement, the Neurodiversity Foundation presented its first Neuro Inclusive Politician (NIP) Award in India to Smt. Maneka Gandhi at a ceremony held on April 16 2025 at Maharaja Surajmal Institute of Technology. The event recognized her groundbreaking work in establishing The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation, and Multiple Disabilities in 1999 - a pivotal step in securing rights for neurodivergent individuals in India.

Event Highlights and Quotes

* Maneka Gandhi: Gandhi received a standing ovation as she accepted the award, reflecting on her 25-year journey in neurodiversity advocacy. The honoree moved attendees with her vision for "an India where no mind is left behind and no one feels powerless" and said "how the movement to set up the national trust was not just a legislative exercise but morally the right thing to do". She emphasized "Inclusion is not about making room but believing room already exists and belongs to everyone. Inclusion is not charity, it's justice. This award isn't just for me - it's for every parent who fought for their child's right to exist with dignity."

* Sachi Kaur, India Lead Neurodiversity Foundation: The organizer and India Project Lead forNeurodiversity Foundation, reflected on her personal connection with the cause and highlighted the importance of the National Trust Act by saying " It was truly the first-of-its-kind moving beyond physical disabilities that had been covered under earlier acts, Smt. Maneka's work didn't just create policies; it declared that neurodivergent lives matter, belong, and deserve dignity. Maneka Ji' sork through the National Trust gives families of neurodivergent individuals hope - because it proves change is possible when leaders choose to see and value neurodivergent mind"

* Experts: Renowned psychiatrist Dr. R.P. Beniwal, senior research scientist Dr. Tripish Bhatia and Assistant Professor Dr. Supreet Bhasin presented groundbreaking data on prevalence of neurodevelopmental disorders and the associated mental health issues in India, acknowledging "Individuals with autism can also live a full life if we provide them the rightful accommodations"

Notable Attendees

The ceremony brought together:

* Sh. Karnal Sinfgh, IPS, Ex Director ED, Legal Advisor

* Sh. Kaptan Singh, Chairman, Maharaja Surajmal Institute

* Sachi Kaur, India Project Lead, Neurodiversity Foundation

* Dr. Archana Balyan, Director Maharaja Surajmal Institute of Technology

* Rajpal Singh Solanki, CA, Treasurer, Maharaja Surajmal Group of Institutions

* Ajit Singh Choudhary, General Secretary, Maharaja Surajmal Memorial Education Society

* Esha Jhakhar, Vice President, Maharaja Surajmal Memorial Education Society

* Dr. R.P. Beniwal, Consultant & Professor of Psychiatry, ABVIMS, Dr. R.M.L.Hospital

* Dr. Tripish Bhatia, PhD, Psychology and Senior Research Scientist, Dr. R.M.L.Hospital

* Dr. Supreet Bhasin, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Mata Sundri College for Women

* Around 200 staff members, students, clinicians and neurodivergent advocates

About the Organizer

The Neurodiversity Foundation (Netherlands, 2018) is a global non-profit dedicated to fostering neuro-inclusion through advocacy, education, and transformative projects The Foundation organized India's first ND Pride Day across three cities in 2024 and this year marks its launch of the Neuro-inclusive Politician award in India.

