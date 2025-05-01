NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], May 1: Manipal Group of Institutions celebrated the 127th birth anniversary of its founder Dr TMA Pai in solemn and respectful ceremony held at Manipal on Wednesday, 30 April 2025. Paying rich tributes to the remarkable legacy of Dr TMA Pai on the occasion as the Chief Guest, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, His Excellency the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, described him as a 'legendary visionary' whose pioneering efforts in education and healthcare have transformed lives and continue to inspire generations.

He remembered Dr. Pai as a multi-faceted personality, an educationist, banker, philanthropist, and a true nation builder. "Dr. Pai believed that poverty could be eradicated by eliminating illiteracy and ill health. Dr. Pai is a true Karma Yogi. He viewed educated children not just as assets to their families, but as the pillars of a progressive nation," he added.

On a heartfelt personal note, the Governor also shared his connection to Dr. Pai's legacy. "I am a proud alumnus of Mahaveera College at Moodbidri, an institution founded by Dr. T.M.A. Pai. His vision shaped my educational journey and career," he said.

The celebration was also attended by dignitaries from the Manipal Group comprising of Mrs Vasanti R Pai, Trustee, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Trust, Dr Ranjan R Pai, President, MAHE Trust, Registrar, Academy of General Education & Chairman, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), Bengaluru, Mr T Ashok Pai, President of Dr TMA Pai Foundation, Manipal, Mr T Satish U Pai, Executive Chairman, Manipal Media Network Ltd., & Vice President, AGE, Dr HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE & President, AGE, Manipal, Lt Gen (Dr) MD Venkatesh VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Manipal. The event was also graced by several senior officials from the Manipal Group, making it a significant celebration of Dr TMA Pai's lasting legacy.

Each year Manipal Group of Institutions celebrates Founder's Day on April 30th on his birth anniversary to honor and remember the legacy of Dr TMA Pai, the visionary founder of the Manipal Group, who transformed the once barren hilltop of Manipal into a globally renowned educational hub. This year's celebration featured several programs, beginning with a heartfelt floral tribute to Dr TMA Pai by all the distinguished guests and dignitaries.

Welcoming the august gathering, Dr HS Ballal, President-AGE Manipal & Pro Chancellor-MAHE, said, "We are reminded of the extraordinary vision of our founder Dr TMA Pai that has shaped not just an institution, but an entire educational ecosystem. Dr Pai's anticipation into establishing self-financing educational institutions in the 1950s was revolutionary for its time and continues to inspire our approach to education today. Today, as we honor his memory, we entrust ourselves to his principles of accessible quality education, innovation, and service to society that have become the traditional hallmark of the Manipal experience."

Addressing the audience, Lt Gen (Dr) MD Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, said, "As we celebrate the 127th birth anniversary of our founder, Dr TMA Pai, we reflect on a legacy that continues to guide our institution's mission and vision. Dr Pai's remarkable journey from establishing a single medical college to creating this comprehensive educational ecosystem exemplifies what visionary leadership can accomplish. His basic belief that education should be accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic differences, remains central to the base of our institution. In the past year, we have further strengthened our commitment to this vision through expanded scholarship programs, research initiatives addressing societal challenges, and international collaborations that provide our students with global perspectives."

The event featured several award presentations, including the "Kundapur Mohan and Latha Bhandarkars' Merit-cum-Means Scholarships", the "Smt. Sharada M Pai - Dr Padma Rao Memorial Award" for the Best Nursing and Anganwadi Service, the "Smt. Sharada M Pai - Dr Padma Rao A- MMS Diamond Jubilee Award" for the Best Female Warden/Caretaker (Non-Teaching Staff), and the "Smt. Geetha K Nayak Memorial Award" for the Senior Nurses of Kasturba Hospital. The event also honored rank holders from AGE Colleges, recipients of Kadambi Scholarships, and Manipal Scholars.

Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor - Technology & Science, MAHE, delivered a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to making the celebration a success.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable academic track record, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant research contributions, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life and for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

