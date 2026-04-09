NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 9: The Department of Hotel Management at Manipal University Jaipur, in collaboration with the Royal Rajasthan Chefs Society, successfully organized the Manipal International Chefs' Conclave 2.0 on its campus on Wednesday.

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The conclave, themed "Culinary Heritage of Rajasthan & Its Impact on Tourism Economy," underscored the vital role of traditional cuisine in promoting tourism and driving economic growth. The event began with a traditional welcome ceremony featuring tilak, safa ceremony, lamp lighting, and Saraswati Vandana, setting a culturally rich tone for the proceedings.

All guests and participants were welcomed by Dr. Chef Sourabh Sharma, HoD, Hotel Management and Dr. Brajesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Management, Commerce and Arts, Manipal University Jaipur.

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Addressing the gathering, Pro-President Dr. Karunakar A. Kotegar described food as a philosophy that engages all five senses (Panchendriya) and offers complete satisfaction. He emphasized that food acts as a powerful carrier of culture, connecting people across geographies and generations.

Renowned culinary expert Manjit Singh Gill set the context for the conclave, advocating for greater recognition of Indian cuisine as a representation of the country's cultural identity. Celebrity chef Ajay Chopra, known for his association with MasterChef India, spoke on the importance of food tourism and sustainability. He highlighted that the transfer of culinary knowledge to future generations is key to sustaining the industry.

The conclave brought together an impressive lineup of eminent chefs from India and abroad, including Vijaya Baskaran, Vimal Dhar, Sabyasachi Gorai, Ashish Bhasin, Akshraj Jodha, Nand Lal Sharma, Rajeev Goyal, TC Gokhan Kesen, Amey Marathe, Ravikant Pathak, Abhiru Biswas, Bharat Alagh, Sumanta Chakrabarti, Sangeeta Dhar, and Manjit Singh Ratoo, among others.

Keynote sessions and panel discussions focused on culinary tourism, sustainability, and the economic potential of regional cuisines. Two engaging panel discussions explored the socio-economic impact of culinary tourism and examined how social media is influencing culinary authenticity in the modern era.

Adding an interactive dimension, the conclave featured a culinary quiz that saw enthusiastic participation from students, fostering engagement and learning. The event concluded with the felicitation of contributors, a formal vote of thanks, and a networking session that encouraged collaboration between academia and industry.

With active participation from students, faculty, and industry professionals, the conclave emerged as a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, industry dialogue, and inspiration for aspiring hospitality professionals.

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