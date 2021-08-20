Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI/PNN): ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited has launched a new digital campaign 'SAATH DIJYE - Fark Padta Hai' to celebrate the spirit of togetherness and spread the message of supporting each other through all means and staying strong together in difficult times, as a simple act of kindness can make a big difference to someone's life.

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed our lives unprecedentedly; many of us are experiencing social isolation and loneliness at times. For those dealing with hardships, it's often difficult to reach out for help. Thus the new campaign 'SAATH DIJYE' aims to encourage people to take a step forward and start talking to friends and family and be there to support each other in times of difficulties, as things often get better when we are together.

Speaking on the new campaign launch, Sapna Desai, Head of Marketing and Online Sales ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said, "The second wave of COVID-19 was difficult for everyone. But we got through this together. If there's one thing we've learnt in these difficult times, it's that we're stronger than we think. And the only thing that makes us more undefeatable is being there for one another, despite the distance or time of day. As we enter a time for healing and getting better, it is important that we don't forget the lessons that we learnt along the way. Inspired by all the selfless acts and generosity that we saw and our brand purpose of being with our customers in illness and wellness, we have put together this message to celebrate the spirit of togetherness and how it makes a difference."

Click the link to watch the 'SAATH DIJIYE' campaign film on ManipalCigna's YouTube page: https://bit.ly/2W6k8HS

Humankind needs warmth and care of their loved ones, and it's often easy to navigate hardships when we have the support of each other as we cope with overwhelming changes alongside uncertainty of health, finances, and futures. Time and again, what we have also seen all over the world is that, with the spirit of togetherness, kindness, and being available to help each other, we can get ourselves out of anything, no matter what obstacles come our way. Thus inspired by the many selfless acts that lifted human spirits during the outbreak, ManipalCigna has put together this new film. 'SAATH DIJIYE' kyunki fark padta hai urges people to encourage, uplift, and support one another in difficult times, and this stands true for all times, not just during the extraordinary experiences presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides the new digital film, the company has also rolled out advertisements on digital and social media along with influencer outreach programs to drive awareness about this new campaign.

ManipalCigna asked people 'SAATH DIJIYE', and they did! The campaign film has got support, love and stories from across India since its launch on 10th August 2021.

#SaathDijiye trended at number 2 for 4 hours all India on Twitter

4500+ posts on Twitter

#SaathDijiyereached 6.08 million users and generated 17.42 million impressions

Influencers helped us achieve around 1 thousand retweets, and the conversations are still growing!

ManipalCigna Health insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Manipal Group, an eminent player in healthcare delivery and higher education in India, Cigna Corporation, a global health services company with over 200 years of experience. ManipalCigna is headquartered out of Mumbai and has 50branch offices covering major metros and towns. The company has built a strong multi-distribution network of over 30,000 agents, 250+ major brokers and is present in over 15,000 points of sales locations across the country through its distribution network. ManipalCigna also has tie-ups with ten leading Banks, over 35 NBFCs, MFIs and Corporate Agents for distributing health insurance solutions and has a network of over 6500 trusted hospitals across cities, including tier I, tier II and tier III towns in India.

To learn more, visit www.manipalcigna.com

