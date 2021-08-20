Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool has lashed out at the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association after facing a bizarre, yet serious accusation of stealing a roller and warned of police action if he didn't return it. In a letter addressed to the JKCA, Rasool stated that a cricketer of international stature shouldn't deserve such a kind of treatment and that this allegation was very 'unfortunate'. He wrote, " This is to inform you that I Parvez Rasool first international cricketer have represented my country and also played in IPL, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, India A, Board president XI, Irani Trophy, captained the J&K Ranji team from last 6 years and only cricketer from J&K who got best all-rounder award from BCCI 2 times. Today I got a letter stating that I have taken roller from JKCA which is really unfortunate… Let me clarify that I haven’t taken any roller or machine from JKCA. I am a player who is playing cricket."MS Dhoni’s New Look Sends Twitter in Frenzy Ahead of IPL 2021 Resumption

Rasool remains the only cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to have represented India in international cricket. He has played only one ODI and T20I so far. The all-rounder was reportedly sent the notice because his name was registered in their records from his district (Anantnag) and the mail addresses of other districts were unavailable, according to The Indian Express. Anil Gupta, who is part of the three-member subcommittee running the JKCA, explained the reason for sending the notice to Rasool. "We have not only written to Parvez Rasool but to all district associations and whosoever has taken JKCA machinery from Srinagar. Machinery was distributed at district associations without any vouchers. In many districts where we don’t have a mailing address, the letter was sent to the concerned person whose name was registered with us. He (Rasool) took offence to why the mail was written to him."

Gupta is part of the sub-committee alongside Sunil Sethi and former cricketer Mithun Manhas. The stern email to Rasool warned of police action to those who didn't return back the machinery, It read, "You are holding machinery of JKCA… Before taking any harsh step in the direction which may include inviting police action for breach of trust and in order to maintain a cordial relationship, you are directed to immediately return all machinery within one week failing which JKCA will be free to take action."

It remains to be seen what the next course of action is, in this development.

