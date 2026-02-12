VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 12: Backed by years of transformation in the world of south Indian real estate market for more than two decades now, Manju Groups have been delivering high-appreciation properties without compromising on each selective property that exceeds expectations. With a legacy of three core values-transparency, trust, and innovation-they've won the hearts of 50,000+ happy customers. Their vision ensures that they selectively choose only high-appreciation properties, making them an unskippable choice for NRIs and locals.

Manju Groups has successfully executed more than 375+ projects, with properties showcasing exponential appreciation up as high as 100 times over the last two decades. Its firm foothold in Chennai and international offices in Dubai make the company a preferred partner with assurance for secure and rewarding investments.

Why Choose Manju Groups?

- Rooted in Nature: Secure a piece of land with enduring appreciation

- Faster Growing Value: Witness your investment grow with time to receive a high return.

- Free Maintenance: Enjoy hassle-free living with their complimentary maintenance service.

- Perfect-Sized Plots: Thoughtfully designed layouts in ideal shapes and location.

- Prime Locations: Invest in high-growth areas with excellent future prospects

Manju Groups has been given glowing testimonials by its satisfied clients, including:

- Arjun Patel (USA): "Manju Global made the whole process smooth and seamless. Right from the virtual site visit to ensuring smooth documentation and clear legal implications, I never felt out of touch with Manju Global at any point."

- Anita Raj (Singapore): "Manju Global made my worries easier by being transparent with me. They walked me through the process step by step, and the plot was delivered on time, making the whole process stress-free."

- Vikram Sharma (Canada): "Their professionalism, trust, and service set them apart. They went above and beyond to ensure my investment was secure, straightforward, and rewarding."

- Ganesh (Chennai): "Manju Groups made my villa dream come true. They guided me through the entire process, which made it smooth and hassle-free."

Awards and Recognition

Recognized as Legacy Builder of the Year by Vikatan

Pioneer in Lifestyle Communities by The Times of India.

Our Green Initiatives

- Planting a Billion Trees: Shaping a greener tomorrow, halfway through this historic mission

- Save the Beach: Took initiatives for Saving Beaches and Preserving Beachside Ecology

At Manju Groups, they are committed to ensuring they impact the environment positively. The various green initiatives undertaken by the company are evidence of their commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. Planting a billion trees, therefore, not only creates a greener future but also a better environment.

Their "Save the Beach" program is one such example of how they are working towards environmental protection. By protecting the beaches and conserving beach-friendly environments, they are paving the way for future generations to enjoy the beauty of nature.

Explore Our Ongoing Projects :

1. Greenspot Yercaud

2. Greenspot Coonoor

3. Greenspot Thiruvallur

4. Greenspot Oragadam

5. Greenspot Thirumazhisai 4.0

6. Luxury X Grandeur Bungalows

7. Greenspot Bali 2.0

8. ISPOT Kovai South IT Corridor

9. Bluespot ECR3.0

10. Bluespot Elite 100

With a team of 500+ dedicated professionals, Manju Groups is working relentlessly to enable the realization of property ownership among Indian citizens. Their banking relations with IDBI Bank, LIC HFL, Mahindra FINANCE, Tata Capital, and Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd enable smooth transactions.

Banking Partners:

- IDBI Bank

- LIC HFL

- Mahindra FINANCE

- Tata Capital

- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd

Manju Groups' commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted name in the real estate industry. Whether you're a local or an NRI, they offer a wide range of properties to suit your needs and budget

So why wait? Explore their ongoing projects and take the first step towards securing your future. With Manju Groups, you can trust that you're making a smart decision.

Contact them today and experience the Manju Groups difference for yourself!

For more information, call 95510 00933 or 044-6666 8888. Invest with Manju Groups and secure your future today.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)