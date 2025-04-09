VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Manoj Ceramics Limited, (INE0A6N01026), a leading name in the ceramic and tiles industry, has enhanced its retail customer experience through a strategic partnership with Jaquar, while also expanding its product portfolio with the launch of premium range to enhance its market presence.

Key Highlights :

Strategic Partnerships & Distribution Expansion

Jaquar Partnership: Manoj Ceramics Limited has collaborated with Jaquar to launch an exclusive display centre in Ghatkopar, a prime locality in the Mumbai suburbs known for its high-end residential developments and rapidly growing interior design market. Spread across 500 sq. ft., this collaboration enables Manoj Ceramics to showcase premium sanitaryware and bathroom solutions alongside its ceramic offerings under one roof, creating a holistic design destination for discerning customers.

The strategic location in Ghatkopar enhances accessibility for architects, interior designers, and homeowners across Mumbai's suburban belt, aiming to elevate the overall customer experience while strengthening Manoj Ceramic's presence in the premium interiors space. Being the first to launch a Jaquar-exclusive store in the area, Manoj Ceramics sets a new benchmark in premium displays, meeting the rising demand for integrated, high-end design solutions.

Launches Innovative Products:

Presents a new range of high-quality tiles and stones tailored to evolving market trends:

Glue Finish Tiles: Introduced 2400x1200 mm tiles with cutting-edge glue finish technology for superior aesthetics and durability.

Expanded Tile Portfolio: New sizes 1800x1200 mm, 1200x600 mm, and 1600x800 mm with Double Digital, GHR finish, and Color Body options for West and South Indian Markets.

Wooden Planks: 900x150 mm and 1000x200 mm non-rectified wooden planks, exclusively for West & South zones.

Exotic Stones: Addition of Premium Exotic Stones added to MCPL Retail Chain showrooms, expanding luxury offerings.

Next-Gen Quartz Stones: Launched Extra whiteness Quartz stones, using Crysto Pellite for enhanced strength and finish.

Management Perspective

Dhruv Rakhasiya, Managing Director of Manoj Ceramics Limited, stated, "As part of our growth strategy, we have partnered with Jaquar to strengthen our portfolio and market reach by establishing an exclusive display experience in a high-potential Mumbai suburb, aimed at enhancing customer engagement and delivering superior solutions."

He further shared that the company is excited to introduce its latest range of high-quality ceramic solutions, which are designed to set new benchmarks in the industry. These newly launched products, already among the leading choices in the market, reflect Manoj Ceramics' commitment to innovation, durability, and aesthetic excellence.

Through this strategic partnership, Manoj Ceramics aims to expand its distribution network, access premium product displays, and enhance its competitive edge. The company is also focused on significantly strengthening its distribution channel in the coming years to reach a broader customer base and drive sustained growth.

Looking ahead, Manoj Ceramics remains committed to delivering innovative, high-quality ceramic solutions by investing in advanced manufacturing technologies, automation, and strategic collaborations. The company believes that continuous product innovation and meaningful partnerships will lead to improved margins and is targeting a 25-30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next three years. With a strong focus on sustainable growth, ongoing product development, and market expansion, Manoj Ceramics aims to create long-term value for stakeholders while reinforcing its position in an increasingly competitive industry.

About Manoj Ceramics Limited

Established in 1991 as 'Manoj and Company,' the business initially focused on trading building and construction materials such as marbles, granites, cement, and tiles.

Manoj Ceramic Limited (MCPL) has since evolved into an internationally standardized ceramic contract-manufacturing public limited company, specializing in ceramic tiles and tile adhesives under its brand "MCPL," distributed through dealers, retail showrooms, B2B wholesale, and exports.

Through continuous adoption of new technology and innovation, MCPL has established itself as a trendsetter in the ceramic industry, shaping modern design standards worldwide. After 3 decades of excellence, MCPL continues its strategic expansion, reaching every wall and floor with innovative solutions.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

