Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Mantra is delighted to announce the launch of Mantra Best Friends Festival, a unique referral program designed to turn your closest friends into next-door neighbours. Whether it's the joy of shared morning walks, evening tea conversations, or your kids growing up together, Mantra Best Friends Festival brings the warmth of friendship to the comfort of home.

Launched to celebrate the spirit of community living, Mantra Best Friends Festival empowers Mantra residents to refer their friends to any Mantra project across Pune, and equally allows new buyers to reach out to a Mantra homeowner for a referral, unlocking special benefits. It's a two-way invitation to build a close-knit neighbourhood where friends become family and every home holds shared memories. On every successful booking, the referrer (Mantra Resident) earns referral reward, while the new buyer receives exclusive benefits on their purchase.

Owning a Mantra home means more than just real estate. It's about quality living, well- designed spaces, future-ready amenities and a thriving community. Now, imagine sharing that lifestyle with your closest friends. With Mantra Best Friends Festival, you don't just invest in property, you invest in people.

Whether you're a proud Mantra resident or a friend being welcomed into the fold, there's something special waiting for you. Because the best neighbours are the ones you already call friends.

"A home is more than four walls. It's the people around you who make it special. With Mantra BFF, we're helping people create not just homes, but shared stories with friends who become family," Rohit Gupta, CEO, Mantra.

Live together. Laugh louder. Grow closer. With Mantra Best Friends Festival.

For more details on the Mantra BFF program, visit www.mantraproperties.in/bff/referral-program.php

