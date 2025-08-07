PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Manzil Asset Management , which manages over $500 million in global real estate assets, successfully hosted the inaugural edition of Manzil Majlis--a private UAE-focused investment summit--on August 2, 2025, at The Bay Club, BKC, Mumbai.

Unlike traditional real estate expos, Manzil Majlis is positioned as a closed-door, education-first initiative, bringing together a carefully curated audience of over 250 attendees. The summit featured a unique mix of Indian UHNIs, HNIs, family offices, venture capitalists, private equity partners, wealth advisors, and entrepreneurs, offering a strategic platform to decode the evolving dynamics of investing in Dubai's real estate and business ecosystem.

Departing from transactional showcases, the event featured in-depth, closed-circle sessions with senior policymakers from Dubai, international legal and tax experts, and top-tier developers including Damac, Binghatti, and One Development. Notably, over 15 developers from Mumbai and Pune also attended, exploring opportunities to scale their operations into the UAE market.

The summit emphasized practical frameworks for international investment, focusing on five key themes:

* Understanding Dubai's rental yield cycles and resale market

* Golden Visa eligibility and long-term migration strategies

* Legal structuring using SPVs and international holding companies

* Leveraging India's LRS (Liberalised Remittance Scheme)

* Accessing fractional ownership, distressed assets, and off-market deals

The speaker roster featured notable names such as: Saagar Panchal, CEO & Founder, Manzil Asset Management; Sanjay Manchanda, former CEO of Nakheel; Ashish Mehta, Legal expert and Managing Partner, Ashish Mehta & Associates; CA Sarthak Ahuja, CFO, Author & Leading Financial Expert; Prateek Tosniwal, international tax and structuring advisor; Pratik Singh, GM, Manzil Asset Management; Cornelia Pintilie, CSO, Manzil Asset Management; Rashed Al-Tamimi, Director, Investment Sales & Partnerships; Chintan Vasani, Director at B D Vasani & Co. and Rajat Kaura, Creative Director, Manzil Asset Management.

According to Saagar Panchal, the vision for Manzil Majlis is long-term. "This is not a one-time gathering. Manzil Majlis is the entry point to a larger Manzil UAE Investment Circle--a private community that facilitates verified deal flow, migration services, and custom investment advisory for Indian capital looking to expand abroad."

Highlighting comparative returns, he noted, "A Rs.2 crore property in Mumbai may offer Rs.4 lakh in annual rental income, while the same amount invested in Dubai often yields Rs.10-12 lakh annually--without the burden of direct taxation."

Legal and tax experts at the summit addressed structural bottlenecks that have historically limited Indian investor access to global real estate markets. Prateek Tosniwal, International Tax Consultant, stated that the event is expected to generate investment commitments upwards of Rs.250 crore in Dubai over the coming months.

Rajat Kaura, Creative Director & Brand Advisor, Manzil Asset Management stated, "Manzil Majlis is the opportunity to be a part of an exclusive investment inner circle. It's where discerning investors meet real data-centric strategy. For UHNIs, it's a chance to tap into Dubai's next wave of growth aligned to the growth strategy of the UAE. For us, it's the start of building an IP that rewrites the playbook, where education, access, and asset intelligence converge. This isn't hype. It's legacy in motion."

The broader investment sentiment echoed optimism. With Dubai's prime real estate zones showing 20-30% year-on-year appreciation, and net tax-free rental yields between 7-10%, Indian investors are increasingly seeking institutional guidance for global portfolio diversification.

Speaking at the event, Cornelia Pintilie emphasized Dubai's infrastructural growth, pointing to the new airport zone, upcoming economic hubs, and strong education ecosystem as catalysts for sustainable real estate demand. "Our model offers full-spectrum portfolio management--from asset selection and due diligence to post-possession rental support."

Rashed Al-Tamimi highlighted Dubai's safe environment, strong logistics, and welcoming business policies as key drivers for Indian interest. "We see Indian investors as partners in our long-term vision for regional growth," he said.

Despite rising interest, experts cautioned that reliable advisory, transparency, and long-term servicing remain critical to capital deployment in overseas markets. Manzil Majlis aims to bridge this trust gap through a neutral, insights-driven format, equipping investors with not just options--but the right questions to ask and frameworks to adopt.

For additional details and upcoming initiatives, visit www.manzil.am

