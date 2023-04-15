Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mapsko Group, a leading real estate developer, based out of Gurgaon, announced the launch of their latest project, The ICON. The project is strategically located in sector 79 of Gurgaon and spans an area of 2.312 acres. The ICON consists of 53 elegantly designed 4BHK apartments with a unit size of 3500 sqft, providing residents with a lavish living experience. The project offers its residents a truly opulent lifestyle with a range of world-class amenities, including a luxurious clubhouse, three-side open residences, scenic Aravalli views, and lush green surroundings.

The project launch was held yesterday at the GNH Convention Center, Sohna Road Gurgaon amid much fanfare. The project's logo was presented as the centerpiece of the curtain raiser, at this event along with it the success of the previous projects including Aspr Hills located at sector 78 was also celebrated. Mapsko Group facilitated it's channel partners as well during this event.

Commenting on the launch of the ICON, Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of the ICON, our latest luxury residential development in Gurgaon. This project is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the highest standards of luxury and quality. We are confident that The ICON will set a new standard for luxury living in Gurgaon."

The average selling price of the units at The ICON is 2.99 crores and upwards, making it an ideal investment opportunity for discerning homebuyers and investors.

The apartments at The ICON are designed to provide residents with the utmost comfort and style, with each unit featuring top-of-the-line fittings and fixtures. The apartments boast spacious living areas, well-appointed bedrooms, and modern kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances. With its stunning architecture, luxurious amenities, and prime location in Sector 79 Gurgaon, The ICON is set to become one of the most sought-after residential developments in the region.

Earlier this year, Mapsko Group had launched, Aspr Hills, a plotted development located in sector 78 Gurgaon. Spread across 8 acres of land in a secured gated community, the project offers 147 plots with sizes ranging from 104 -179 sq yards, at a price point of INR 1.25/sq yard.

