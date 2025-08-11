The value investing focused firm sets ambitious target to become India's biggest research analyst firm by 2027

New Delhi [India], August 11: Market Maestroo Private Limited has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming amongst the first finfluencer-led companies to secure registration as a SEBI Registered Research Analyst (RA), the company announced on Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted the coveted registration to Market Maestroo, positioning the firm at the forefront of a new era in India's financial advisory landscape.

Market Maestroo specializes in value investing research and identifying stocks trading below their intrinsic value, bringing institutional-grade analysis to retail investors.

Aggressive expansion roadmap

The company has outlined an ambitious growth strategy, aiming to become India's biggest research analyst firm by 2027. As part of this vision, Market Maestroo plans to significantly expand its team by onboarding multiple research analysts across the country.

"Our objective is clear - to build the largest and most trusted research analyst platform in India by 2027," said company director Ankit Yadav. "We will be aggressively recruiting qualified research analysts to join our mission. The current shortage of registered professionals in the country presents a massive opportunity for us to scale and serve millions of underserved investors."

Addressing systemic challenges

Market Maestroo's leadership emphasized the critical need for registered financial guidance in India. With approximately 150 crore people requiring financial advice and only 2,000-3,000 registered advisors available, the company sees tremendous scope for growth and impact.

Director Kritika Yadav highlighted the broader implications of their achievement: "Being amongst the first finfluencers to receive SEBI RA registration is not just our success - it's a catalyst for the entire industry. We hope this encourages other financial content creators to pursue proper registration and compliance. Our vision extends beyond just our company; we want to transform how financial advice is delivered in India."

Market Maestroo's strategic vision

The firm's approach centers on democratizing access to quality research while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and accuracy. The company plans to leverage technology and a distributed team of research analysts to reach investors across tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

"By 2027, we envision Market Maestroo as the go-to platform for retail investors seeking reliable, research-backed investment guidance," added Ankit Yadav. "Our model of combining traditional research excellence with modern distribution will set new industry standards."

Launch timeline and services

Market Maestroo is set to launch its comprehensive research services by Diwali 2025, with its official website expected to go live shortly. The platform will focus on value investing strategies and provide detailed analysis on undervalued securities.

Industry transformationThe company's registration marks a significant shift in India's financial advisory ecosystem, where traditional boundaries between content creation and formal financial services are evolving. Market Maestroo's success could pave the way for other finfluencers to pursue similar regulatory compliance.

The firm's registration comes at a time when SEBI is actively encouraging more professionals to join the registered research analyst framework to improve the quality of financial advice available to retail investors.

