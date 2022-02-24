New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/PNN): The last couple of years has been a roller coaster ride for many of us, with the need to strike a balance on multiple fronts weighing heavy on most of us.

Adapting to the new normal was not easy, yet slowly and surely, we embraced a new way of life. And just as modern-day needs have put demands on all of us, so too has it done so for businesses, which have had to adapt to this newfound reality.

However, amid all this turmoil, with so much content to consume, it is challenging for us to keep a tab on everything happening around the globe. When you tune into a TV Channel, browse your favourite app or website, or look up at your Google notifications, a huge chunk of content always awaits our attention. And not every piece of it offers clarity of the world around us. With so much noise and content clutter, how can one keep up with all the work-related chatter and latest happenings worldwide?

Well, we have the solution to this common problem. While you stay updated, you want to stay relevant too, and Marksmen Daily does that for you. A platform committed to stories that engage, inspire, and captivate the imagination, Marksmen Daily always try to remain on the mark to provide you with content that you want to consume, keeping you informed and engaged about the things that truly matter. With our new-age reality, our website uncovers the latest happenings for you with bite-sized information and takeaways from across the world of popular culture and business.

The platform is the brainchild of media veterans Rajesh Khubchandani, Sharad Gupta, and Akash Tiwari, who together form the leadership team of Team Marksmen. With their keen interest in capturing the unique facets of the world through a highly focused lens, Marksmen Daily was created with the sole purpose of producing quality content. The creatively curated website serves as a one-stop destination for readers. It is equipped with inputs, insight, and knowledge from industry leaders and across society to navigate the contours of a changing world order.

Rajesh Khubchandani, CEO of Marksmen Daily, was quoted saying, "The consumer is at the heart of all we do, and in our experience, we find one common thread through it all; every one of them, from all walks of life, have their world views shaped by high-quality content. We're here to deliver exactly that in an engaging, thought-provoking manner through multiple mediums, to help keep them informed, and succeed in every endeavour."

Marksmen Daily is a blend of everything happening in the business and technology field from across the country and the world incorporating entrepreneurial initiatives, creative exchanges, lifestyle concepts, popular culture, and leadership insights. This helps audiences stay ahead of the curve, thus delivering insights that delight.

