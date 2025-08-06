NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 6: As the monsoon rains sweep across India, Mars, Incorporated, a global leader in pet care products and services and Instamart - India's pioneering quick-commerce platform - have expanded their joint initiative, PAW PROTECC, to support homeless pets. PAW PROTECC is a first-of-its-kind intervention that installs mobile shelters exclusively built for community dogs and cats. These shelters provide them with safe, dry, and shaded spaces during harsh weather, especially the monsoon season. After an impactful rollout in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore in August last year, the initiative now extends to Chennai and Hyderabad. With this expansion, the total number of shelters deployed has crossed 700 across the country.

Also Read | Meet Mira Murati, AI Leader Who Turned Down Mark Zuckerberg's USD 1 Billion Offer for Her Startup 'Thinking Machines Lab'.

These specially designed shelters have since become safe resting spaces for community pets, offering protection during both monsoon and winter months. Over the past year, they have been appreciated by local pet lovers and feeding groups, with heartwarming images and videos shared widely across social media.

India has one of the largest populations of homeless pets in the world. According to the State of Pet Homelessness Report released by Mars in 2023, there are more than 69 million homeless pets in India. Many live without consistent access to shelter, food, or clean water. During the monsoon season, this vulnerability increases sharply. Heavy rain, flooding, and a lack of dry resting spaces put these pets at risk of illness, injury, and neglect.

Also Read | Google CEO Sundar Pichai Urges Teams To Boost Productivity, Developer Chief Says 'Everybody at Google Be More AI-Savvy'.

Salil Murthy, Managing Director of Mars Petcare India, said, "PAW PROTECC is now a movement shaped by compassion and community. What makes it meaningful is the way local NGOs, feeder networks, and citizens have embraced and maintained these mobile shelters. With this new expansion to Hyderabad and Chennai, two cities that experience intense monsoons and have large homeless pet populations, we are reinforcing our belief that we can build a better world for pets with the support of the larger ecosystem."

Arjun Choudhary, Vice President at Instamart, said, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Mars for the PAW PROTECC initiative, which is an attempt to make things a bit easier for the homeless pets in our communities, especially during harsh weather conditions. We've seen a strong response from Instamart users in the pet supplies category, which highlights the deep care people have for their pets companions. This initiative is our way of giving back and supporting the pets that bring so much joy to our lives."

Amala Akkineni, actor, animal welfare advocate, and founder of Blue Cross of Hyderabad, said, "It warms my heart to see initiatives like Paw Protecc grow with such care and clarity of intent. Homeless animals live among us. They are part of our neighborhoods and cities. Giving them shelter is not just an act of kindness but a statement of shared humanity. When individuals, organizations, and communities act together, we move closer to a world where dignity and empathy are extended to all living beings. As dogs get territorial - we do advise the shelters are placed away from busy roads and human parks, or pathways, so the animals are not disturbed, nor exposed. I look forward to more cities make this their own."

The shelters are being installed in partnership with NGOs such as Friendicoes SECA, Blue Cross of Hyderabad, and Madras Animal Rescue Society. These shelters are placed in high-need areas with large homeless pet populations and limited access to natural cover.

The initiative has already been recognized for its practical design and visible impact. Earlier this year winter shelters were also deployed to protect homeless pets during the cold season across northern cities.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)