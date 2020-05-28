Business News | Maruti Suzuki in Alliance with HDFC Bank for Consumer Finance Schemes

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): In a bid to shore up sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has joined hands with HDFC Bank to offer a bouquet of flexible finance schemes for new car buyers.

Finance has always been a great enabler in automobile sales with about 80 per cent of cars in India being sold through it.

Also Read | BevQ Mobile App: Over 2 Lakh Downloads of App Seen on Google Play Store As Kerala Introduces Virtual Queue For Selling Liquor.

"We are confident that our collaboration with HDFC Bank for providing retail financing solutions will benefit our customers. This is an advantage to buyers who may face resource crunch amid the COVID-19 lockdown," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India.

"This will particularly help customers in the entry-level segments. In addition, digital disbursement makes it more convenient for customers in current times," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read | Latest News | Revenues, Profitability Hit Due to Lockdown: Minda Industries.

Arvind Kapil, Country Head for retail assets at HDFC Bank, said these are challenging times for the country. "We believe it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to provide flexible offerings to customers."

Maruti Suzuki network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. The company has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure for its dealerships across the country to ensure hygiene and sanitisation for the safety of its customers and employees. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)