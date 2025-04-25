New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): In FY2024- 25, Maruti Suzuki India Limited recorded its highest-ever annual total sales and exports, now contributing nearly 43 per cent of total passenger vehicle exports from India.

The Company continued to be the top exporter for the 4th consecutive year. The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday approved the financial results for the year ended 31st March 2025.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan's Senate Passes Resolution Rejecting India's 'Attempt' To Link Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack With Islamabad.

This year, the domestic market growth was quite muted. For the Company, a modest domestic sales growth of 2.7 per cent was compensated by a healthy 17.5 per cent export growth, leading to an aggregate growth of 4.6 per cent for the year.

During Quarter 4 (January-March), FY2024- 25, the company sold a total of 604,635 units, the highest ever in any quarter. Domestic sales increased by 2.8 per cent, while exports rose by 8.1 per cent, resulting in an overall growth of 3.5 per cent. Domestic sales stood at 519,546 units and exports at 85,089 units.

Also Read | NBSE Result 2025 Declared: Here's How To Check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Scores Online at nbsenl.edu.in and via SMS.

In this period, the Company registered Net Sales of INR 388,488 million as against INR 366,975 million in the same period of the previous year.Net Profit for the quarter was at INR 37,111 million compared to INR 38,778 million in Q4FY2023-24.

The Company sold a total of 2,234,266 vehicles during the fiscal year, comprising 1,901,681 units in the domestic market and 332,585 units in the export market.

The Company registered record Net Sales of Rs 1,451,152 million in FY2024- 25, a growth of 7.5 per cent over the Net Sales of Rs 1,349,378 million in FY2023- 24.

The Company achieved its all-time high Net Profit of Rs 139,552 million in FY2024- 25, 5.6 per cent higher than the Net Profit of Rs 132,094 million in FY2023- 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)