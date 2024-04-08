BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704), a trusted digital engineering and cloud transformation partner, today announced that it has been certified as Great Place To Work® in India, UK, US, and Middle East. Mastek is acknowledged for fostering trust, integrity, self-belongingness, and benevolence within its diverse workforce. Nearly 74 percent of employees participated in the GPTW survey, validating Mastek's commitment to employees' physical and emotional well-being and supporting career growth opportunities. Great Place To Work® is the global authority that helps organizations benchmark their workplace culture and produce high-performing results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. This authority conducts surveys and examine employees' sentiments and well-being to help make organizations data-driven people decisions. "We are thrilled to have once again received the recognition as a Great Place to Work, emphasizing our high-trust and high-performance culture where every voice is respected. Mastek fosters a growth mindset among employees through engagement, work-life harmony, reskilling & upskilling and I would like to thank every Mastekeer for their commitment. Our values of Collaboration, Ownership, Velocity, Empowerment and Trust form the bedrock of our highly engaging culture," said Hiral Chandrana, CEO - Mastek Group. Key outcomes of the survey:

- Pride & Respect: Employees at Mastek showed immense pride in their work, believing they made a significant impact and felt a sense of accomplishment.

- Inclusivity & Equal Opportunities: Mastek prioritizes diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace, ensuring fair treatment for all employees, regardless of their gender, age, or race.

- Credibility for Enriched CX: Mastek promotes a culture of trust and empowerment, allowing employees to excel without micromanagement and feeling supported by management.

- Camaraderie & Self of belonging: Mastek promotes a positive and inclusive workplace culture by ensuring new employees feel welcomed and valued from the start.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as a Great Place To Work in all 4 regions, India, UK, US and KSA. At Mastek, we are committed to individual growth, diversity, and ensure that every member of our Mastek family is valued, and empowered to excel. Our dedication to empowerment and equality is evident through initiatives such as Allyship for LGBTQIA+, Women's Diversity Drive, and #InspireInclusion. As we mark this significant milestone today, we reaffirm our commitment to ongoing growth, innovation, and success, setting the bar high for ourselves and our industry," said Arvind J, CHRO at Mastek Group. "There has been a marked improvement in the employee sentiments from last year, this clearly shows the management's commitment on acting on the feedback collected. Mastek's employees across the globe shared positive feedback about overall pride in the corporate image and positively advocate Mastek as a Great Place to Work to friends and family. The organization's commitment to creating an equitable workplace where everyone has an opportunity to be themselves and experience consistent experience is commendable." - Balbir Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Great Place To Work India.

