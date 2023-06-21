BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 21: The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is thrilled to welcome Michael Miebach, Chief Executive Officer of Mastercard, to the Board of Directors. Miebach's addition reflects a consistent commitment from the senior-most levels of Mastercard to strengthen the U.S.-India corridor and trade and commercial relations between the two countries. Welcoming Miebach's confirmation to the USISPF Board, USISPF President and CEO, Mukesh Aghi said, "Michael has been a true champion of digital economy cooperation between the United States and India, helping drive cutting-edge innovation that powers commerce and societies in both countries. Mastercard's steadfast commitment to financial inclusion and digital transformation is a model for the private sector - both in the U.S.-India corridor and around the world. I look forward to continuing our partnership with Mastercard and to engaging with Michael as a USISPF Board Member." USISPF Chairman John Chambers congratulated Miebech and said, "The USISPF Board of Directors reflects accomplished individuals across a wide array of sectors. Even more importantly, the Board represents the appetite Fortune 250 companies have for further increasing strategic business partnerships and digital trade between the U.S. and India. Mastercard's work in developing our global digital economy is completely aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a 'Digital India'. Michael understands this vision and is a welcome addition to the team as we continue building the most strategic country-to-country partnership in the world at a pivotal time." Commenting on his appointment to the USISPF Board, Michael Miebach said, "USISPF is a critical forum for business and government leaders to come together and drive the next phase of growth in the U.S.-India partnership. I believe the relationship between our two countries will define the future of the global economy and shape our ability to tackle the most pressing global challenges together. I look forward to working with USISPF to build the strategic, commercial, and people-to-people ties that will serve as the bedrock of the U.S.-India partnership in the 21st century."

