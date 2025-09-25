PNN

New Delhi [India], September 25: Mauritius is set to become a global hub for musculoskeletal medicine and sports injury management as it hosts the 2nd International Musculoskeletal Summit (IMS 2.0) from September 26-28, 2025, at Hotel Hennessy Park, Ebene.

Organized by the Jaipur Institute of Pain & Sports Injuries (JIPSI) in collaboration with the Radiological Society of Mauritius, the summit will bring together over 80 leading specialists from more than 15 countries for an unparalleled hands-on learning experience.

Following the success of the inaugural IMS in 2023, this year's edition focuses on practical, skill-based training, moving beyond traditional lecture formats to emphasize workshops and real-world clinical scenarios. The goal is to equip physicians with advanced, non-surgical techniques for diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal and sports-related injuries.

Summit HighlightsDay 1 - Musculoskeletal MRI Workshop (Friday, September 26)

Participants will gain expertise in interpreting MRI scans of joints, nerves, and soft tissues, covering conditions such as:

-Rotator cuff injuries

- Knee ligament tears

- Ankle and foot sprains

- Lower back pain

- Inflammatory arthritis

This session will help doctors enhance their diagnostic accuracy for both sports injuries and degenerative conditions.

Day 2 - Clinical Musculoskeletal Ultrasound Workshop (Saturday, September 27)

Delegates will receive intensive, hands-on ultrasound training, learning to make real-time, precise diagnoses of:

- Muscle tears

- Ligament damage

- Nerve entrapments

- Chronic joint pain

Ultrasound offers faster and more accurate assessments than MRI for 60-70% of musculoskeletal cases, making it a game-changer for clinical practice.

Day 3 - Advanced Musculoskeletal Interventions Workshop (Sunday, September 28)

The final day is dedicated to non-surgical, minimally invasive treatments, including:

- Ultrasound-guided interventions (PRP injections, stem cell therapies)

- Radiofrequency ablation procedures

- Nerve-guided treatments for conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome

- Non-surgical management of osteoarthritis, tendon and ligament injuries, and a wide range of sports injuries

These techniques provide effective alternatives to surgery, helping patients recover faster with minimal downtime.

Global Faculty and Participation

IMS 2025 will feature world-renowned experts, including Dr. Avneesh Chabbra (USA) and Dr. Rajesh Botchu (UK) -- both ranked among the top 2% of scientists worldwide.

Participants will include specialists from across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Mauritius, fostering a rich exchange of knowledge and best practices.

The summit will be officially inaugurated by the Health Minister, Sports Minister, Junior Sports Minister of Mauritius, and the High Commissioner of India, underscoring its national and regional significance.

About IMS

The International Musculoskeletal Summit (IMS) is a pioneering initiative dedicated to musculoskeletal radiology, sports injury care, and minimally invasive treatments. By combining global expertise with immersive, hands-on training, IMS empowers physicians to:

- Improve diagnostic precision

- Deliver advanced, patient-centered treatments

- Elevate standards of care across Africa, the Indian Ocean region, and beyond

Quote - Dr. Gaurav Kant Sharma

"Our mission with IMS is to transform how musculoskeletal pain and sports injuries are managed -- ensuring a pain-free and happy world," said Dr. Gaurav Kant Sharma, Founder of JIPSI and IMS.

"With world-class faculty and immersive training, we are giving doctors the tools to deliver accurate, effective, and compassionate care."

Quote - Dr. Patrick A. Chui Wan Chong

"This summit will drastically improve the management of joint pains and sports injuries in this part of the world by training so many specialists. We are extremely excited about its potential," said Dr. Patrick A. Chui Wan Chong, President of the Radiological Society of Mauritius and lead local organizer.

Event Details

- Event: International Musculoskeletal Summit (IMS) 2025

- Dates: September 26-28, 2025

- Venue: Hotel Hennessy Park, Ebene, Mauritius

- Website: www.mskis.org

Media Contact:

Dr. Gaurav Kant Sharma

Founder & Convenor, IMS

Email: contact@mskis.org

