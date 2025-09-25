Mumbai, September 25: OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition is the latest variant launched in India by OPPO, with a design inspired by Indian culture and the festival of lights. The special edition smartphone is launched ahead of Diwali, which falls on October 20, 2025. OPPO has launched its Reno14 5G Diwali Edition with colour-changing tech while has the overall design the same as the standard model.

OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition price in India starts at INR 39,999, and interested customers can avail additional bank discounts of up to INR 3,999, reducing the cost. There is also an option for no-cost EMI. Additionally, OPPO announced exchange offers, helping buyers save up to INR 54,350 and get an INR 3,000 bonus. The device could be available for around INR 36,999 or below with offers applied. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 AnTuTu Scores Out, Realme GT 8 Pro To Offer Record-Breaking Performance With New Flagship Processor; Check Details.

OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition Colour Changing Tech

OPPO's latest model comes with colour-changing heat-sensitive technology, which turns the device black around 28°C and gold when the temperature is around 35°C.

OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition Specifications and Features

OPPO's latest Diwali Edition Reno14 5G model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i protection, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. For protection, the company offers IP66/IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. POCO Confirms Launching Its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Flagship Smartphone Soon, Likely To Be POCO F8 Ultra; Check Details.

In terms of photography, the OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition has a 50MP primary camera, 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x zoom, 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP front-facing camera. It runs ColorOS 15 based on the Android 15 operating system. Reno14 5G Diwali Edition also features GenAI capabilities, including AI VoiceScribe and AI Translate. The mobile has an aerospace-grade aluminium frame.

