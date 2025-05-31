NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 31: Max India Limited (MIL) has announced the successful closure of its Rights Issue, raising Rs. 124.23 crore through the issuance of 82,81,973 fully paid-up equity shares at Rs. 150 per share. The offering was oversubscribed, signalling strong investor support for the company's strategic direction, leadership, and long-term vision to build an integrated platform offering lifecare and lifestyle products and services designed to enhance the quality of life for seniors.

This is also indicative of stronger-than-anticipated investor interest, and reaffirms market confidence in Max India Limited's expanding portfolio through its subsidiaries across senior residences, assisted living, and technology-led platform for managing chronic conditions.

Speaking about the Rights Issue, Tara Singh Vachani, Vice-Chairperson, Max India Limited, and Executive Chairperson, Antara Senior Living, said, "This oversubscription reflects strong validation of our long-term vision and the value we're creating in the senior care space. We remain focused on delivering long-term value to all stakeholders."

Rajit Mehta, Managing Director, Max India Limited, said, "We're grateful to our shareholders and investors for their continued trust and confidence. This capital will help us accelerate our next phase of growth and strengthen our market position."

The announcement of the Rights Issue was met with positive market sentiment, with Max India Limited's stock seeing a 3% uptick on the day of board approval.

Capital Allocation and Strategic Priorities

The funds raised through the Rights Issue will be deployed towards growth of its wholly owned subsidiary Antara Assisted Care Services Limited (AACSL) and will be utilised for sales, marketing and to meet working capital requirement. The balance will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

This capital infusion supports Max India's broader strategy to build and scale a senior-centric health and wellness platform. The company remains focused on delivering top-line growth, margin improvement, and sustainable value creation.

With the successful closure of the Rights Issue, Max India Limited has strengthened its balance sheet and is better positioned to capitalize the emerging opportunities in the senior care ecosystem. The company remains committed to delivering high-quality, people-centric care while building long-term value for its stakeholders.

MIL is the holding company of Max Group's Senior Care business i.e. Antara Senior Living Limited (Residences for Seniors) and Antara Assisted Care Services Limited (Care Homes, Care at Home, and AGEasy). Max India investor list includes: Habrok Capital, Aionios Alpha, Avener Capital, Value Prolific, Rohit Lala, Ullhas Paymaster, Murugu Selvan K, Porinju Veliyath, Ritesh Oswal and Chetan Jayantilal Shah.

For more information about Max India, please visit www.maxindia.com.

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the $5 billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of businesses - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. It will open its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150 with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase as and when statutory approvals will be in place. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 - Delhi-NCR's first intergenerational community developed by Max Estates.

Antara's Assisted Care Services include 'Care Homes', 'Care at Home' and 'AGEasy'. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With facilities across Gurgaon, Noida and Bengaluru, the Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provides well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy - an online and offline store - focuses on senior specific products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions.

For more information about Antara Senior Care, please visit www.antaraseniorcare.com.

