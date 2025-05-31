Inter Miami will be facing Columbus at home this evening, looking to build on their much needed victory against Montreal in the previous game. The result pushed Inter Miami to the sixth spot in the table, but they can break into the top three if they win their game in hand, which they possess compared to their main rivals. It has been a season of ups and down for the team and Javier Mascherano will look for consistency as they gear up for tougher tests. Opponents Columbus are fourth in the Eastern Conference and they have been in good form this term. Inter Miami versus Columbus will start at 5:00 AM IST. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi Team Up To Launch Football Club Deportivo LSM in Uruguay (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi is in sublime form for Inter Milan and the Argentinian skipper virtually runs the show in the final third for his team. Be it scoring goals or setting up play, the Inter Miami captain has looked unstoppable. His link-up play with Luis Suarez will be key here once again. In midfield, it will be Sergio Busquets calling the shots.

Diego Rossi is the attacking midfielder for Columbus and much of their attack will come via him. Ibrahim Aliyu will be the target man upfront and he will be supported by Dániel Gazdag. Dylan Chambost and Darlington Nagbe will sit deep in midfield and try and shield the backline for the away side. Lionel Messi Goal Video Highlights: Watch Star Argentina Footballer Score Brace During Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 Match.

When is Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will lock horns with Columbus Crew in MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 on Sunday, June 1. The Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew match live telecast in India. For Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew match in MLS 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Montreal, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew live streaming online on Apple TV, but would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami will create plenty of chances in this game and should secure a 2-1 win here.

