Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2: The much-anticipated MCHI Premier League Season 12, hosted by CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), concluded on a high note with a spectacular Mega Finale at Police Gymkhana, Marine Lines. The tournament brought together eight competitive teams from the real estate fraternity, delivering days of thrilling cricket, camaraderie, and sportsmanship.

After a series of intense matches, Team Lalani emerged victorious, winning the MPL Season 12 title by 3 wickets and lifting the coveted trophy. Satyapal Choudhary was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance in the grand finale. The occasion was attended by several distinguished guests, including Rushi Mehta, Secretary; Shailesh Sanghvi, Sports Convener; and Keval Valambhia, COO from CREDAI-MCHI, along with actor Rajpal Yadav, actress Aditi Shetty, and international model Pria Lalita, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

With each edition, the MCHI Premier League has evolved beyond a sporting competition into a platform that strengthens collaboration within the real estate community while advancing meaningful social impact through sport.

Sharing his thoughts on the successful conclusion of the league, Sukhraj Nahar, President of CREDAI-MCHI, said, "The MCHI Premier League has grown into a powerful symbol of unity within our fraternity. Season 12 has once again demonstrated how sport can bring people together while creating meaningful opportunities for young talent. Supporting emerging cricketers through our CSR initiatives reflects our belief in giving back and contributing to the future of the game."

Rushi Mehta, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI, added, "The energy and participation we witnessed this season have been truly remarkable. MPL continues to strengthen professional relationships while reinforcing teamwork, discipline, and social responsibility. We are proud to see the league grow in scale and impact each year."

Shailesh Sanghvi, Sports Convener, CREDAI-MCHI, commented, "Season 12 showcased outstanding cricketing talent and competitive spirit across all eight teams. At the same time, our continued focus on nurturing young cricketers makes this league truly meaningful. MPL is not just about winning matches--it is about building a legacy that inspires future champions."

Reinforcing its commitment to social responsibility, this year's CSR initiatives focused on nurturing young cricketing talent and supporting community welfare. CREDAI-MCHI extended training support to promising young cricketers Raj Kumar and Komal at Victory Cricket Academy. The organisation also presented a cheque of ₹2,01,000 to Mumbai Mobile Creches to support the welfare and care of construction workers' children.

Powered by RR Kabel and supported by media partner Times Property, MPL Season 12 once again demonstrated how sport, community engagement, and social responsibility can come together to create lasting impact.

With another successful edition concluded, the MCHI Premier League continues to strengthen its legacy as a premier corporate cricket tournament--one that celebrates excellence on the field while making a meaningful difference beyond it.

ABOUT CREDAI-MCHI

CREDAI-MCHI is the apex body of real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 2200+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibaug, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognised body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organisation and progress. The association is committed to driving policy reform, housing innovation, and sustainable development in partnership with the government and urban stakeholders.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI-MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organised, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR. The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

Website: https://mchi.net/

