Medhavi Skills University Signs MoU with Accel Skill to Empower Indian Youth for workforce skilling in line with global job opportunities

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 26: In a landmark initiative to open global career pathways for Indian youth, Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Accel Skill Edutech Private Limited, a workforce skilling organization. The partnership aims to facilitate international training and work placement opportunities through a structured and student-centric approach.

The agreement was formalized at Gurgaon in the presence of Devender K Saini, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Medhavi Skills University, Yashwinder Paal Singh, Co-founder, Accel Skill Edutech and Naresh Garg, Head - GTM, Accel Skill.

Through this collaboration, MSU's Office of International Affairs (OIA), under its flagship initiative SHINE (Skill Hub for International Employment), will partner with Accel Skill to jointly implement programs focused on mobilization, global skill training, and overseas placements.

Through this collaboration, MSU and Accel Skill will jointly create awareness, deliver training, and help candidates secure suitable international job opportunities. The goal is to build a comprehensive ecosystem that supports Indian youth in acquiring globally relevant skills and launching meaningful international careers.

Devender K Saini, Group Chief Strategy Officer, MSU, remarked:

"At Medhavi Skills University, we believe in creating transformative opportunities that align skills with global demand. This MoU with Accel Skill enables us to take our SHINE initiative forward and empower young Indians to explore meaningful international careers backed by world-class training and certification."

Archana Thakran, Co-Founder and CEO, Accel Skill Edutech, said:

"This collaboration is a key step toward making global opportunities more accessible to aspiring Indian youth. By combining Medhavi Skills University's robust academic foundation and global outreach through its Office of International Affairs with our practical expertise in candidate preparation, we are building a clear, compliant, and high-quality pathway for students to succeed internationally. With SHINE centers and international work-integrated learning programs, this partnership ensures students are not only skilled but also globally ready."

The agreement strongly emphasis on ethical practices and compliance, ensuring a transparent and trustworthy experience for students.

This collaboration is expected to benefit thousands of candidates across sectors like hospitality, nursing, manufacturing, and skilled trades, paving the way for a truly global Indian workforce.

