Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian healthcare sector is growing at a brisk pace due to its strengthening coverage, services and increasing expenditure by public as well as private players. Healthcare comprises hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, medical tourism and medical equipment.

The Indian healthcare sector is expected to record a three-fold rise in the coming years. By end of FY22, Indian healthcare infrastructure is expected to reach US$ 349.1 billion. As of 2021, the Indian healthcare sector is one of India's largest employers as it employs a total of 4.7 million people. The sector has generated 2.7 million additional jobs in India between 2017-22 -- over 500,000 new jobs per year.

Swastik Projects is organizing the 8th Medical Expo India(Kolkata) 2022 from June 24th-26th, 2022 at Biswa Bangla Convention Center, Newtown, Kolkata to facilitate thousands of hospitals, clinics and the manufacturers of Medical Equipment, Diagnostic Equipment and Lab Devices and those who are into emerging technologies for the healthcare industry.

Medical Expo India is the best platform to create new business connections with the participation of top brands in the industry. Medical Expo provides an opportunity to position the brand with the leaders of the healthcare industry to boost brand awareness & visibility. Medical Expo India brings thousands of suppliers of medical equipment, diagnostic equipment, and lab devices, accessories & healthcare services under one roof.

The three-day B2B exhibition and conference offers an exclusive opportunity for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and service providers to showcase their latest products and innovations, develop their business and distribution network, and expand into new markets. The exhibition is showcasing all hospital needs i.e. Hospital equipment and products, Surgical Equipment Disposables, OT & ICU Equipment, Modular OT, Dialysis Machines, Imaging & Radiology, Monitors, OT Lights, Endoscopy Equipment, Disposables Diathermy, Autoclave, EtO, Air-Conditioning Equipment, Biomedical Waste Management, Hospital Consumables, Defibrillators, Hospital Garments, Medical Gas, Infusion Pumps, Mannequins, Rehab & Physiotherapy, Implants Ventilators, Home Healthcare Products, Hospital Management Software, Hospital Drapes & Curtains, Analytical equipment and Products ventilators, Modular OT, monitors, surgical equipment, disposables, biomedical waste management, hospital management software, medical gas, home healthcare products, CSSD etc. all for three days at one place very first time in West Bengal. The expo will help the exhibitors to gauge instant market reactions and feedback of end-users on their latest products and services too. Commenting on the B2B exhibition and conference, Ramesh Tripathi, Project Head, Swastik Projects, shared, about the journey of Medical Expo India which started back in 2015 with only 75 exhibitors in Medical Expo Lucknow, after doing twice consecutive years, Medical Expo India extends towards Medical Expo Indore. Now after completing 7 successful editions in Lucknow & Indore, Medical Expo India is coming to Kolkata from June 24th-26, 2022 with over 100+ top brands to showcase their latest and innovative products and future technologies in healthcare industries. The show offers a platform for the complete supply chain ecosystem of the healthcare industry.

Over 3 days, the Show will prospect the latest industry happenings, changing industry scenarios due to the COVID pandemic, and new fundamental challenges in the competitive environment. Medical Expo Kolkata 2022 provides a unique opportunity for Medical Equipment, Diagnostic Equipment and laboratory equipment manufacturers, distributors, and testing solutions providers to connect with key decision-makers of West Bengal and showcase their latest products and instruments.

The Prime Sponsor of 8th Medical Expo India (Kolkata) 2022, Nareena Lifesciences Pvt Ltd (Navin Singh, M.D.), stated that the Greater Noida-based company has strong R&D facilities and believes in introducing innovative medical and Home healthcare products using the best technologies.

After launching many products like Nebulisers, Vaporizers with double-wall, and Suction machines both single and double jars to name a few successfully, Nareena has entered into manufacturing of its NICU range of products like Oxygen hood, Baby warmers and Phototherapy units.

Nareena's Baby warmer and Phototherapy unit comes with an LCD screen and touch panel with many features including Baby data retrieving facilities, cloud control, Bluetooth to mention a few. In India, Nareena is the first company to introduce this top-end world-class innovative technology.

This 8th Medical Expo India (Kolkata) comes at an opportune time to showcase R&D work and innovative technologies to a larger audience across the Medical fraternity.

(http://www.nareenalifesciences.com/)

Concurrent Conference with Medical Expo Kolkata 2022:MEDIcon Kolkata 2022, a concurrent conference on Hospital Planning, Designing, Management, Marketing & Operations scheduled on June 24th-25th, 2022.

MEDIcon Healthcare Conference is an open platform where they invite experts from around the nation to explore challenges in healthcare industry. Including metro cities of India, the entire healthcare infrastructure of tier 2 cities and other small cities of India have concern related to planning, designing, management, operations, promotion, technology adaptation and up-gradation of hospitals, clinics and healthcare centers. In MEDICon one try to talk on most relevant subject with direct involvement of audience.

Speakers:1. Dr Diptendra Sarkar (Consultant Surgeon, Surgical Oncologist and Breast Surgeon)2. MidhunNikanj (CEO, Vowel9 Healthcare)3. Dr Salil Choudhary (Director, Hosconnn)4. Leslie Richard (Director, Healthcare 360 Degree)5. YashangGokani (Director, My E Platform)6. BabithaGopalakrishnaih (Founder, Biswani)

Top brands participating in 8th Medical Expo Kolkata 2022NareenaLifescience Pvt Ltd., Med Freshe Pvt Ltd, SI Surgical, Godrej Appliances, Medika Bazaar, Mehta Tubes Pvt Ltd, Easy Care, Jajoo Surgical, Mandev Tubes, M R Engineering Works, Nuove Healthcare, Indian Surgical Company, MN Lifecare Products, N Bhogilal and Co., Meditech Systems India, Cistron Systems Pvt Ltd., Moud Injection Technologies, Cardiolabs, Medikop Life Sciences, Carevel Medical Systems Pvt Ltd., Hospedia Medicare Pvt Ltd., APS Lab Instruments, Starwish Healthcare, AMS Industries, Calcutta Rotameter and Equipment, Radiant Biomed, Medicare Hygiene Ltd., Trinity Tradex Pvt Ltd., etc.

Swastik Projects is a team having experience over one and half decades as organizers known for bringing a new dimension to B2B trade and business shows. The company diligently strives to connect exhibitors to their prospective business clients, leading to enhanced brand value, increased outreach, and generation of valuable leads. The ultimate aim is to maximize their return on investment, for which they develop long-term relationships with the clients. (https://medicalexpoindia.com/)

To Get Free Pass:Visit: https://medicalexpoindia.com/E-Mail: Info@medicalexpoindia.comWhatsapp: +91 7460996666Call: +91 8726999966

