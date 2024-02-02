ATK

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2: In a ground-breaking event in the private healthcare sector of Uttar Pradesh, a young couple experienced the revelation of a congenital anomaly in their prematurely born two-kilogram baby. Diagnosed with Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA), the infant received prompt and precise medical intervention at Tender Palm Hospital, ushering in a new lease on life. This marks the first successful surgery of its kind in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the expert supervision of Dr. Vijay Agrawal, Senior Cardiologist at Tender Palm Hospital, the newborn underwent a meticulous and intricate 7-hour surgery. The gravity of the treatment was such that the infant's chest had to be kept open for 24 hours. Through diligent efforts of the ICU staff and pediatric cardiology specialists, the newborn was successfully weaned off the ventilator three days later, heralding a new chapter of life.

Dr. Vijay Agrawal shared insights into the complexity of the case, highlighting the extraordinary nature of the surgical procedure. The arteries, aorta, and pulmonary artery were found to be in an unusual position, posing a significant challenge. Despite the difficulty, the medical team achieved success through a sophisticated intraoperative technique, turning the seemingly impossible into a life-saving reality.

Vinay Sharma, CEO of Tender Palm Hospital, commended the collaborative effort and expertise of the ICU team and specialists involved. He emphasized the importance of such specialized care in bringing smiles to people's faces and underscored the hospital's commitment to providing life-saving interventions. Dr. Vineet Shukla, Medical Director, mentioned that Tender Palm is the sole hospital capable of rescuing infants from critical conditions, thanks to the support from Ayushman Yojana and Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

This remarkable feat at Tender Palm Hospital not only gives hope to the parents but also stands as a testament to the hospital's dedication to delivering quality healthcare in challenging situations.

