New Delhi [India], June 4: Medicamen Organics Limited has announced impressive financial results for FY25, showcasing strong performance across key metrics. The company reported a 51% year-on-year surge in revenue from operations, reaching Rs3,818.77 lakhs. Profit After Tax (PAT) witnessed a remarkable 101% growth in the second half of the fiscal year, while the company's net worth nearly doubled to Rs3,048.07 lakhs, reflecting solid financial health and consistent operational efficiency.

Highlights:

-Revenue increased due to a significant export presence in African, CIS, and Southeast Asian countries, being registered in 13 countries.

-Medicamen Organics Limited has identified significant market potential in:

Rising consumer preference for natural, science-backed, and ethically produced beauty products Increasing demand across Tier I and II cities for gender-neutral and inclusive personal care

The convergence of beauty, wellness, and lifestyle, offering cross-category synergies

- Global footprint and a strategic focus on expanding their international market presence.

- Manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical dosage forms including tablets, capsules, oral liquids, ointments, gels, syrups, suspensions, and dry powders.

- Strong relationships with customers and repeat orders. A loyal customer base and recurring business contribute to consistent and growing revenue streams.

Reflecting on the company's FY25 performance, Mr. Bal Kishan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Medicamen Organics Limited, stated: "We are pleased to announce our formal entry into the cosmetics and personal care industry, through our subsidiary Grande Etiole Pharmaceuticals Limited, marking a significant milestone in its long-term growth and our diversification strategy. Our product portfolio consists of 84 products. We operate under different brand names across the globe. Our business is diversified in terms of geographies and therapeutic areas within the pharmaceutical industry. In terms of geographical diversity, we have marked our presence in India and we have registrations for manufacturing products as approved in international markets in countries like Congo, Benin, Togo, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Philippines, Myanmar, Mozambique, Togo, Burundi, Kyrgyzstan, Kenya. Our diversified revenue base enables us to mitigate the risk of income concentration by spreading revenue across multiple sources and opens opportunities to new prospects of growth."

