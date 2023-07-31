NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 31: Medulance, India’s first integrated emergency response provided, has associated with ProPanja League, as their official healthcare partner for Season 1 of the tournament at KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi from 28th July till 13th August 2023. The collaboration aims to ensure the health and safety of all participants during the high-intensity sports event, which is set to be the first league to include especially abled players. The league will feature six franchise teams consisting of 30 players, including both male and female participants.

ProPanja League, an upcoming arm-wrestling national city franchisee-based league in its first season, has taken a step forward in promoting inclusivity by incorporating especially abled players. With a commitment to prioritizing the medical care and well-being of all athletes, the league has chosen Medulance as its partner to provide unparalleled medical services throughout the season.

"At Medulance, we understand the demands of high-intensity sports, and our collaboration with ProPanja League demonstrates our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional medical services. We are ready to go the extra mile to ensure every participant's health and wellness are prioritized, and we are proud to be a part of this pioneering league that promotes inclusivity in sports," said Ravjot Singh Arora, Co-founder, Medulance.

ProPanja League Management said, "Medical care and safety of our athletes is our utmost priority at ProPanja League, and we could not have asked for a better partner than Medulance with their experience and expertise in the field of sports event medical support. We look forward to a successful collaboration that ensures the well-being of our players and sets a new benchmark for sports events in terms of medical support."

During the season, Medulance will be providing a fully equipped Medical Room, two Medical Kiosks, five teams of Physiotherapists, two Nurses, one Doctor, six Paramedics, one Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance, and one Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance. This comprehensive medical support setup will ensure swift and efficient medical attention is available at the venue.

Since its inception in 2017 as an Ambulance Service Provider, Medulance has forayed into an umbrella of medical emergency responses and has saved lives of over 20 Lakh patients. Apart from ambulance services, in-house medical rooms and dedicated helplines have been set-up for corporates including HCL, DLF, and JLL, providing services like teleconsultation, diagnostics, elderly care, mental wellness and more. Recently, Medulance launched a 5G smart connected ambulance in collaboration with Reliance Jio that allows real-time, two-way audio and video communication, ambulance tracking and real-time streaming of patient health data to a distant doctor over the high-speed 5G network, changing the future of emergency health response services in the country.

The ProPanja League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Sports and Sony Sports HD from 7 PM to 9 PM, allowing fans across the nation to witness thrilling sports action while being reassured of the players' safety.

