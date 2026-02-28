PNN

New Delhi [India], February 28: Escorp Commodities, under the leadership of Mr. Shubham Sachdeva, has emerged as a distinguished name in the competitive landscape of global metal trading. With more than two decades of cumulative industry experience, the company has positioned itself as a significant participant in international markets, specializing in non-ferrous metals, including nickel alloys and stainless steel.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online.

Mr. Sachdeva's consistent focus on integrity, forward-thinking strategies, and long-term client relationships has contributed to Escorp Commodities' growing reputation for dependability and operational excellence. Through a strong global network spanning the UAE, Africa, Europe, and the Far East, Escorp Commodities delivers strategic sourcing solutions and value-driven partnerships to suppliers and buyers worldwide.

Building a Strong Foundation in Metal TradingEscorp Commodities has developed its presence in the international metals marketplace through specialization in HMS ferrous metals such as nickel alloys and aluminium. The company operates with a focus on strategic sourcing, quality assurance, and long-term supply partnerships.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Explosion: 20 Workers Dead, 15 Injured as Firecracker Factory Blasts Near Samarlakota in Kakinada District (Watch Video).

With experience spanning more than twenty years in cumulative industry exposure, the organization emphasizes:

- Transparent trade practices- Strong supplier relationships- Efficient global logistics- Market-responsive pricing strategiesThe company's footprint extends across the UAE, Africa, Europe, and parts of the Far East, reflecting a globally integrated operational approach.

A Vision Rooted in Reliability and Strategic GrowthUnder Shubham Sachdeva's leadership, Escorp Commodities has aligned its mission around sustainable business development and value creation for stakeholders. The broader vision includes, expanding global sourcing networks, enhancing compliance-driven operational systems, and strengthening long-term partnerships

According to Shubham Sachdeva, "Commodity markets will always have uncertainty, but our approach has remained simple -- avoid speculation, work with fixed margins, and deal only with credible partners. We believe stability and discipline build stronger businesses than chasing quick opportunities." He added, Rather than focusing solely on short-term gains, the company's framework centers on resilience, risk management, and steady expansion within volatile commodity markets.Accor

Sachdeva's Commitment to Market Integrity and Industry StandardsOperating in global commodity markets requires strict compliance awareness, documentation discipline, and adaptive risk oversight. Escorp Commodities emphasizes structured transaction management, supplier vetting processes, and professional governance practices to maintain credibility in competitive environments.

The metals trading industry is inherently cyclical and sensitive to geopolitical and economic shifts. In such an environment, leadership demands both agility and prudence qualities that define the company's current strategic direction.

About Shubham SachdevaShubham Sachdeva's journey in the metals trade began in 2003 when he moved to Dubai and started working in finished steel trading. Over time, he expanded into scrap trading, initially dealing in HMS (Heavy Melting Scrap) and later moving into stainless steel and non-ferrous metals.

Coming from a business family, he did not enter the corporate sector but chose to build his work independently. Starting in a new country without an existing network meant developing business connections from the ground level.

At that time, the trading environment was very different. Without the support of today's digital platforms, finding reliable buyers and sourcing materials required personal outreach, market visits, and consistent follow-ups. This early experience helped him understand the importance of trust, verification, and careful decision-making in international trade.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)