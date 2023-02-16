Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI/PNN): Merchant - Smell Luxury, the name synonymous with luxury Indian perfumes, has been associated with the much-awaited and prestigious Iconic Gold Awards 2023, the annual award show that honours the best performers in the Indian film & TV industry.

The Iconic Gold Awards 2023 will take place in Mumbai on March 18, and the who's who of the Bollywood and Television industry will grace the ceremony.

"We are delighted to announce Merchant - Smell Luxury as the luxury perfume partner for the next edition of Iconic Gold Awards. Merchant-Smell Luxury makes India's finest luxury perfumes that captivate the imagination. They are the perfect partner for us, and I am confident that the association will transform into a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship," said Piyush Jaiiswaal, CEO of Iconic Gold Awards.

"Iconic Gold Awards is already the best when it comes to acknowledging the talent in our country. We, too, strive to be the best, and it is our honour to be associated with Iconic Gold Awards. The association will open new horizons and opportunities for us. We are confident that the association will play the role of a catalyst in realising our vision of taking Merchant-Smell Luxury to the global luxury perfume stage," said Ameer Merchant, Founder and CEO of Merchant-Smell Luxury and a serial entrepreneur and investor.

Merchant - Smell Luxury was founded with a passion for providing top-notch perfumes that are finely made to suit and compliment the Indian palette. Each of its perfumes results from extensive research and comes with unique ingredients. Its range of rich, sensual and classy fragrances transports the user to a captivating world of the finest fragrances. Its perfumes are intricately made, and their effects last much longer.

Iconic Gold Awards felicitates and best and the most deserving performances in films, TV, and OTT domains. It is held annually, and the winners are selected based on public votes and an expert jury. The awards recognise the best performances in the world of art and entertainment and are conferred on those who have excelled in acting, singing, direction, and more.

For more information on Iconic Gold Awards 2023, you may visit

