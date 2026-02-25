London [UK], February 25 (ANI): India's renowned fashion label Raw Mango recently made its debut at London Fashion Week.

Raw Mango on Monday presented its Fall Winter 2026 collection It's Not About The Flower on the international runway.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Savannah Guthrie Releases New Plea for Missing Mother As Family Offers USD 1 Million Reward, Says 'We Still Believe in a Miracle' (Watch Video).

The collection celebrated the brand's arrival in its own vernacular. Drawing inspiration from the iconic South Asian garland, the collection delves into themes of memory, ritual, and adornment.

Speaking about the milestone moment, Sanjay Garg, founder, said, " I am glad that everyone can now finally share in the things that have been on our minds. I am seeing the work through the perspectives of so many different people. We're hearing the beginnings of so many conversations. That's always the goal."

Also Read | Bhojpuri Star Nirahua Under Fire for Saying He 'Never Loved' Wife Mansha Yadav in Candid Interview (Watch Video).

He added, "London is a stage for us, as good as one in Kanpur. At the end of the day, it is the work being presented that matters. And that doesn't change according to who is viewing it, or where. Our work is a response to an internal pursuit - what excites us, what needs to be explored, what holds meaning. We want to keep doing what we do. Add value to the industry, the craft and the conversation in general."

Here are some runway visuals.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVJKU2AE_WP/?hl=en&img_index=1

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVI3lCFE7d4/?hl=en&img_index=1

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon was also seen at London Fashion Week. She attended Burberry's Fall/Winter 2026-27 show, joining a star-studded front row with Kate Moss, Simone Ashley, Stellan Skarsgard, Olivia Dean, and Luke Thompson.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)