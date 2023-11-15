BusinessWire India

Accra [Ghana]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marks 'World Diabetes Day 2023' together with Africa's First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, through their "Nationwide Diabetes Blue Points Program" by providing scholarships for young doctors to transform the patient care landscape in the fields of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Hypertension, and by raising awareness in communities in Africa and beyond.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, "At Merck Foundation, we mark 'World Diabetes Day' every day. Till today out of 1700 scholarships, we provided more than 750 scholarships of one year diploma and two year master degree of Diabetes, Endocrinology, Cardiovascular, and Obesity & Weight Management specialty training, as well as a Diabetes Master Course in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish language, to doctors from 43 countries in Africa, Asia and beyond, in partnership with Africa's First Ladies and Ministries of Health, and Medical Societies. This is significantly contributing to improving access to quality and equitable diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular care, which as we know are corelated conditions."

"We are establishing a robust network of experts nationwide, by providing these scholarships to doctors from different provinces, counties or districts in each country we partner with. After graduation, these doctors can establish diabetes clinics in their Health Centers or Hospitals with the aim of preventing and managing the condition in their respective communities, many diabetes clinics have been established since the start of this program. I am proud of this outstanding milestone, this is how we mark Diabetes Day", emphasized Dr. Kelej.

Merck Foundation released the first animation movies to raise awareness about Diabetes & Hypertension, during their recently concluded annual conference, the 10th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, in the presence of First Ladies of 11 African countries. "I am very happy to bring to you 'Sugar Free Jude' and 'Mark's Pressure' the first Animation Films to raise awareness about Diabetes & hypertension and to Promote Healthy Lifestyle, amongst children and youth in Africa and beyond. These animation films are adaptation of our children's storybooks. Through our new animation films, we want to encourage our communities to stop sugar, exercise regularly, eat healthy and never smoke, this is the only way to eradicate diabetes and hypertension and reduce its complications. These animation films are dedicated from Merck Foundation to our communities and partners to mark the "World Diabetes Day" and also to use every day. I want to remind everyone that good health is our greatest treasure!" added Dr. Kelej.

Medical graduates from the following 43 countries have benefitted from the 750 scholarships provided by Merck Foundation: Bangladesh, Botswana, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, CAR, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, UAE, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Senator, Dr. Kelej further announced, "I am happy to launch new Fellowship Programs of One-year Clinical Diabetes and One-year Clinical Cardiovascular care, onsite training programs in India for African doctors with the aim to improve diabetes, cardiovascular and hypertension care in the continent."

Dr. Avinash Beezadhur, Merck Foundation Alumni from Mauritius who completed PG Diploma in Diabetes says, "I thank Merck Foundation for giving me this opportunity to explore and learn new concepts, materials, and guidelines and acquired new evidence-based knowledge about diabetes and the management of my patients. This has helped me in my career and helped me to change my practice into a better one, for the betterment of my country people." Merck Foundation in total provided more than 1700 scholarships to doctors from over 50 countries in 42 critical and underserved medical specialties.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), around 45 million adults (20-79) in the African Region have high risk of developing type 2 diabetes. These figures are estimated to reach 110 million by 2045. Moreover, Africa has the highest percentage of undiagnosed people - 70% of adults living with diabetes do not know they have it. Therefore, Merck Foundation has also been raising awareness in communities in Africa and beyond about Diabetes & Hypertension and the importance of adapting a healthy lifestyle. As part of their Community Awareness Program, Merck Foundation has also released three Songs in three languages named 'NO More Diabetes, Sugar Free' in English, 'Dites non au Diabete' in French and 'Chega de Diabete' in Portuguese. And has also released the remix version, of the three languages. Link to the remix song here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Witk3k9ykE

Merck Foundation's pan African TV program "Our Africa", that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and features African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness about social and health issues, has episodes dedicated to raise awareness about Diabetes and Promoting Healthy Lifestyle.

Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies, also launch annually, the Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries to Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2024 "Diabetes & Hypertension": Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2024 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2024 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2024 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2024.

