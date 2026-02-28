Los Angeles [US], February 28 (ANI): In what can be described as a full-circle for Hollywood, actor Woody Harrelson will be presenting the Life Achievement Award to 'Indiana Jones' star Harrison Ford at the upcoming Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards).

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Harrelson will take the stage to present the SAG-AFTRA's highest honour to Ford during the 32nd annual awards ceremony, which is set to take place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Post Dethrones Virat Kohli's 2024 T20 WC Triumph Photo As Most-Liked Instagram Post in Asia.

While the Hollywood actors have not appeared together in a film, they do share an onscreen connection as Harrelson featured in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', a prequel to Ford's character, Han Solo.

Speaking on the honour, Harrison Ford previously expressed deep gratitude.

Also Read | Kim Soo-hyun Plans 2026 Comeback With 'Knock Off' Amid Kim Sae-Ron Dating Row; Makers Eye Release Date.

"I am deeply honoured to be chosen as this year's recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award. To be acknowledged by my fellow actors means a great deal to me. I've spent most of my life on film sets, working alongside incredible actors and crews, and I've always felt grateful to be part of this community," added Ford as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, the award is given annually to an actor who exemplifies the "finest ideals of the acting profession," including past recipients such as Mary Tyler Moore, Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, Elizabeth Taylor, and James Earl Jones.

"Harrison Ford is a singular presence in American life; an actor whose iconic characters have shaped world culture," SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said.

In a career spanning over three decades, Ford's work includes blockbusters like the 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones' franchises, as well as hits such as 'Air Force One,' 'The Fugitive' and 'What Lies Beneath.'

Nominations for the 32nd Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards), now officially known as the Actor Awards 2026, have been already announced with Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer 'One Battle After Another' emerging as the most-nominated film of the year.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 1, just two weeks ahead of the 98th Academy Awards. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)