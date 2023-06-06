PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 6: Metro Brands Limited, India's largest footwear retailer that started its journey with a single store in Colaba over seven decades ago, has now achieved a momentous milestone of 756 stores across the country. The inauguration of the Metro Shoes store in Connaught Place, New Delhi, adds to this legacy, offering a vast range of footwear and accessories from both in-house and international brands to cater to diverse consumer categories. This achievement marks a new era of success and growth for the brand, solidifying its position as a leader in the Indian footwear market.

Metro Shoes' new store at CP flawlessly blends with the historic charm of this iconic location. With its elegant design and unique ambiance, the store offers an exceptional shopping experience that captures the essence of CP's unique spirit and leaves a lasting impression on all who visit. Spread across 2,200 sq. ft., the store boasts a wide range of footwear and accessories from Metro Shoes, and DaVinchi recognized for its bold fashion statement including the latest collections. Sports enthusiasts will be delighted with the store's exciting collection of Brooks, FILA and Fitflop.

"The inauguration of our 756th store in Connaught Place, New Delhi is a momentous occasion that stands as a remarkable testament to the overwhelming support and loyalty of our consumers over the past seven decades," said Nissan Joseph, CEO of Metro Brands Limited. "We are thrilled to add another location to our iconic brand, Metro Shoes, in the vibrant and dynamic city of Delhi. Our commitment to quality and excellence has been unwavering, and we are proud to continue to redefine the Indian footwear market. We are excited to tap into the full potential of this cultural hub and provide our customers with an unforgettable shopping experience."

Metro Brands Limited has cemented its position as one of India's premier footwear speciality retailers, boasting an impressive portfolio of iconic brands that have captured the hearts of millions of consumers nationwide. The in-house brands, including Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway, and Biofoot, have become household names, while third-party brands such as Fitflop, FILA, and Crocs have quickly become favourites among discerning shoppers. With a growing presence in new cities and a firm commitment to expansion, Metro Brands is excited to bring the best of its world-class offerings to even more consumers in the future.

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955, and has since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kid's footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc.

Metro Brands retail footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, FILA, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas which complement its in-house brands. The Metro footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions.

