New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to extend financial support of 50 per cent on Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the purchase of goods from Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar as a welfare measure to benefit serving and retired personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organisations and State Police Forces and their families.

This decision shall be effective from April 1, 2024, the MHA said in a statement on Wednesday, pointing that the decision was taken to respect the hard work of force personnel who play a key role in maintaining the internal security of the country and to give utmost importance to the welfare of CAPFs and their families.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar AIMIM Chief Akhtarul Iman Urges Party To Contest 11 Seats in the State.

The facility would be available on all Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar across India.

Established in 2006, Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar has an all India presence with 119 Master Bhandars and more than 1700 Subsidiary Bhandars through which goods at cheaper rates are being made available to the force personnel.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Who Raped Minor Dalit Girl Out for Nature’s Call in Budaun in 2016 Awarded 10 Years in Jail.

The move is also a token of respect and support for the family members of the personnel of Central Armed Police Forces who are often deployed in far-flung areas and inhospitable terrain where they perform their duties regardless of the risk to lives and personal inconvenience. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)