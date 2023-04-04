Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 15th edition of "Microfinance Pulse", a quarterly publication by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Equifax India revealed that the disbursements by value witnessed annual growth of 11% JAS'21 to JAS'22. Not for Profit MFIs witnessed highest growth in terms of disbursement amount and in terms of number of loan disbursed, NBFCs are leading by 63% from JAS'21 to JAS'22. Highest number of loans are issued under 30k-40k ticket size category and it witnessed annual growth of 13% from JAS'21 to JAS'22.

The outstanding portfolio of Microfinance Industry was ~ INR 2,71,350 crore as of Sept. 2022. Moreover, 90+ days past due delinquency also decreased by 68 bps Y-o-Y in September 2022 from September 2021. As on 30th September 2022, top 10 districts contribute 9% towards total portfolio outstanding of microfinance industry. Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka are top 5 states.

On the launch, KM Nanaiah, Managing Director, Equifax Credit Information services Pvt. Ltd. and Country Leader, Equifax India and MEA said, "Withstanding Covid-19 impact with tremendous grit, Micro Finance Industry has been an enabler in promoting the financial inclusion agenda and fostering economic and social development in the country. We are certain that the 15th edition of Microfinance Pulse report in collaboration with SIDBI will provide valuable insights on the emerging trends in the Microfinance industry."

On the launch, Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman & Managing Director, SIDBI said, "Microfinance Industry is pivotal in delivery of essential financial services, particularly credit services, to the unbanked / underbanked small entrepreneurs. The industry has been at the centre for developing financial discipline amongst rural / semi-urban population, thus furthering the agenda of Financial Inclusion. With every edition of the MFI Pulse, in collaboration with Equifax, SIDBI aims to highlight the key trends of the industry for various stakeholders and policy makers."

Microfinance Pulse aims to provide insights on trends in the Indian Microfinance industry - from disbursements to delinquencies to top growing states and top loan categories. The report is being published in 12 vernacular languages in addition to Hindi and English.

