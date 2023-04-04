Chennai, April 4: In yet another chopping horror, a 29-year-old man was allegedly killed and his body was chopped into pieces by her former lover in Pudukottai. The woman, a sex worker, then travelled 400 kilometers to Kovalam on the outskirts of Chennai to dump chopped body parts. Reportedly, three of her friends and a priest helped her in the crime.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the deceased was identified as M Jeyanthan from Villupuram. He was in a relationship with the accused woman, named Bhagyalakshmi (38), a sex worker then. They first met in May 2020 at a lodge in Tambaram and soon developed feelings for each other. Jeyanthan tied a 'thali' for her at a temple at Mayilam near Villupuram without the knowledge of his family. The couple, however, broke up in January 2021.

How The Incident Came to Light?

The incident came to the fore when the victim's sister noticed that his phone was off for a long time. According to her, Jeyanthan, who worked for Thai Airways at Chennai Airport as a ground staff, told her that he was going to their native place in Villupuram. When his sister found out that he did not reach the place and that his phone was off, she approached the police and filed a missing person complaint.

Acting on the complaint, cops launched a probe and zeroed in on Bhagyalakshmi based on phone records. They picked her up for interrogation, during which she revealed that she called Jeyanthan to her house in Pudukkottai but they got into an argument, which turned violent. She then called her friend Shankar, who came with two of his friends. The woman and the men killed the victim and chopped the body into pieces, said police.

The accused then wrapped the body parts in plastic bags and brought them to Kovalam on March 20 to get rid of them. After dumping the severed pieces, they returned back. However, on March 26, the woman again travelled back to Kovalam to bury the remaining pieces. This time, a priest helped her. Police suspect that the woman had demanded and acquired money from the deceased.

