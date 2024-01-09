PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9: Microland Limited, a global digital transformation leader, has achieved certification as a Great Workplace by Great Place To Work® for the second time. This recognition is a testament to Microland's commitment to fostering a positive and enriching culture at the workplace that prioritizes employee satisfaction and engagement.

The certification comes after an assessment conducted by Great Place To Work®, evaluating Microland's workplace environment, employee experiences and organizational practices. Great Place to Work® Certification™, the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience, is a mark of distinction and signifies Microland's dedication to creating an inclusive, supportive, and inspiring workplace for its employees.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a Great Workplace by Great Place To Work® India. With people at the core of Microland's mission, our resolute focus is on empowering employees to Initiate, Innovate, and Inspire groundbreaking ideas that will shape the future. We firmly believe that our collective success is forged by embracing new challenges, encouraging one another to achieve heights we once thought unattainable, and striving relentlessly for excellence in all our endeavors," said Pradeep Kar, Chairman and Managing Director at Microland Limited. "We believe in fostering an environment where each Microlander can unleash their full potential, find joy in their work, build successful careers, and steer Microland towards excellence."

"Microland's resolute commitment to maximizing human potential is evident in its comprehensive and innovative approach to a culture of excellence, collaboration, and continuous growth," said T. R. Srinivasan, Chief People Officer, Microland. "The organization's focus on equity, learning and development and investment in innovative and industry leading people engagement and experience platforms like MicrolandOne and MiHR, emphasizes its dedication to creating a dynamic and transformative workplace for its employees."

About Microland Limited

Microland's commitment to "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data centers, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity, and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes. Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,600 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Read more here: www.microland.com

About Great Place To Work®:

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place To Work® recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune '100 Best Companies to Work For' list.

For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.com

Media Contact:sobia.sahar@microland. comPhone: +91 9980594354

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314114/GPTW_2024.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343841/4484995/Microland_Logo.jpg

