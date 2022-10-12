New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Quest Pro, a new high-end and advanced virtual reality (VR) headset, during the Meta's annual Connect conference on Tuesday. The CEO also announced the company's partnership with Microsoft and Accenture.

The CEO of the tech giant said the metaverse won't be built by one company alone. Mark Zuckerberg was joined by both Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, and Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet, to share new partnerships that will accelerate the future of work

Also Read | Maharashtra: Bus Carrying 27 Passengers From Bhiwandi Catches Fire in Pune, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

The company said Meta Quest Pro was the first entry in Meta's new high-end line of devices with innovative features, such as high-res sensors, crisp LCD displays, a new design, eye tracking and natural facial expressions, to help your avatar reflect you more naturally in VR.

The company said the partnership with Microsoft was intended to bring its productivity tools to Meta Quest devices and Meta work experiences. This includes Microsoft Teams immersive meeting experiences for Meta Quest, Microsoft Windows 365 for Meta Quest, Microsoft 365 app experiences for Quest, a Microsoft Teams/workrooms integration, Meta avatars in Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory support for Quest.

Also Read | MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for for 55 Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at mpvidhansabha.nic.in.

The company also said the partnership with Accenture would help businesses adopt Meta's hardware and software, integrated with Microsoft tech, so that businesses can bring the future of work to their people sooner.

CEO Zuckerberg said, "This... is Meta Quest Pro. It's the first in our new line of advanced headsets, built to expand what's possible in VR. It takes what people love about Meta Quest 2 and adds a bunch of new technologies to help you do more in the metaverse. It's made for collaboration and creativity, and with mixed reality built in, it lets you do things that haven't been possible before. All in a beautiful design that's comfortable to wear. Whether you're looking to work in a new way, or you just want the very best experiences available today... this sets the standard."

With pre-orders announced, Meta Quest Pro will be available for purchase on October 25. This includes the headset, Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)