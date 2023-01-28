Chandigarh [India], January 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The renowned real estate developer in Chandigarh, Gillco Group, is all set to host the first-ever "Run for Health" marathon in the Tricity of Punjab. The race will take place on February 5th, with popular Indian actor and fitness fanatic Milind Soman running for the cause. He is the event's brand ambassador and will be an integral part of the marathon. This is the first event to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise fitness awareness. The run will start at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, where thousands of people will run alongside one another for a good purpose.

The marathon will also include Amar Singh Chauhan, an Ultra Marathoner with experience running more than 100 marathons and recognitions, including a lifetime achievement medal for fitness. The race director will be Saurav Kapoor, a Chandigarh Distance Runners (CDR) member, the largest running club in the City Beautiful. He has participated in more than 85 marathons and is a pacemaker, ambassador, influencer, and volunteer for numerous running events. As an influencer, Gaurav Karjee will also attend the event. He's been running for about five years, and he's become incredibly well-known and won honours for his commitment to fitness.

"Run for Health" is a campaign to encourage fitness and good health among people of all ages. We are grateful to Milind Soman for being a part of the run and encouraging every age group to be fit and lead a healthy life. Numerous participants have registered to participate in the marathon, which will begin at Sukhna Lake. Every team member is doing everything in their power to ensure that the event is a huge success." According to Tejpreet Singh Gill, MD of Gillco Group, "We are equally appreciative to our guests of honour who will be a crucial part of the marathon to inspire the participants."

