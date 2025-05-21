PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 21: MindEscapes® Group, India's premier ideas, innovation, and collaboration facilitators, announced the launch of Club Excellence Awards--a first-of-its-kind, independently validated recognition for India's private members and social clubs. The inaugural Club Excellence Awards will recognise India's leading clubs for the year 2025- 2026. In keeping with the award's mission to drive sustained excellence, all clubs--whether recognised this year or aspiring for the next--will be invited to participate in the annual Club Excellence rankings. This ongoing cycle encourages a culture of continuous feedback, innovation, and progress within India's club ecosystem.

Designed to celebrate excellence in India's private members and social club ecosystem, this listing and recognition are based entirely on the feedback from over 1000 exclusive members of various clubs across India. Participants in the survey include verified club members who belong to leading clubs across seven major metros--Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai. They have rated the clubs across five critical dimensions: (1) Facilities & Amenities, (2) Service & Hospitality, (3) Member Engagement, (4) Community Impact, (5) Innovation & Sustainability.

Dipali Sikand, Chief Inspiration Officer, MindEscapes® Group said "Club Excellence awards, like everything we do under the MindEscapes® Group banner, are backed by a passionate need for data-driven excellence. These awards have been instituted not just to honour achievements of private members clubs in India, but to set benchmarks based on actionable feedback for clubs to evolve and thrive."

The awards framework, process, and independent validation are by LeadCap Ventures to ensure the ranking and selection process is rigorous and impartial. By combining real member feedback with robust data analytics and third-party validation, the Club Excellence Awards set a much-needed benchmark for credibility and transparency in private members club recognition.

Speaking on the occasion of the announcement, Sangeeth Varghese, Founder & Chairman, LeadCap Ventures commented "The heart of the Club Excellence Award is its rigorous survey and unbiased validation--giving every club member a voice in setting new standards of excellence"

The awards will be based on multi-stage validation, from member voices to expert reviews. The scoring weightage of the unique three-stage scoring and validation process is as follows:

* Member Voting (Weight: 70%): The primary score is driven by member ratings across the five defined pillars.

* Expert Panel Assessment (Weight: 30%): An expert panel, comprising industry specialists, evaluates clubs on documented evidence, operational standards, innovation, and community impact, ensuring professional rigour.

* Composite Scoring and Normalisation: Scores from members and experts, combined through a transparent, weighted system, and normalised for fairness across clubs of varying sizes and response rates.

The Club Excellence Awards stand on the pillars of a scientific, transparent, and deeply member-centric approach. The award's foundation is a comprehensive survey process--one of the largest of its kind in India's club sector--designed to ensure fairness, credibility, and inclusivity. Winners will be recognised in ceremonies across India's major cities. They will also be invited to participate in the Club Excellence Program--a co-delivered consultancy for continued growth, powered by the insights of the survey.

About MindEscapes® Group

MindEscapes® Group is India's foremost catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and transformative experiences. Purpose-built as a holistic oasis for ideation, renewal, and personal growth, MindEscapes® offers the world's first-of-its-kind thinking space, curated wellness programs, and immersive environments designed to spark creativity and well-being. Guided by Chief Inspiration Officer Dipali Sikand and a visionary founding team behind landmark platforms such as Les Concierges® and Club Concierge®, MindEscapes® combines a legacy of hospitality innovation with a deep commitment to member-centric experiences. MindEscapes® is dedicated to creating transformative environments for ideation, renewal, and personal growth--setting new benchmarks for India's club and hospitality sector.

For more on the Club Excellence Awards, visit: https://clubexcellence.in/

About LeadCap Ventures

LeadCap Ventures (www.leadcap.net) is a global research and advisory powerhouse with expertise in impact assessment, rankings, and large-scale survey frameworks, trusted by clients in over 50 countries. Under the leadership of global thought leader Sangeeth Varghese, LeadCap Ventures has engineered the survey's methodology to be world-class, drawing from its experience building large-scale indices for the United Nations, World Economic Forum, and other leading institutions.

For further queries, write to: theooncomms@gmail.com

