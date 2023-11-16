Palo Alto (California) [US], November 16 (ANI): In a strategic move to bolster the economic synergy between India and the United States, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, convened a meeting with Chartered Accountants from the San Francisco chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal posted on X, "Held a meeting with Chartered Accountants from the San Francisco Chapter of ICAI & extended greetings on the launch of US-India Trade desk at ICAI. Also highlighted how the CA fraternity with their skillset & network can contribute to further strengthening the India-US economic partnership. Palo Alto, California".

Also Read | South Africa vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch SA vs AUS CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The meeting not only served as a platform to extend felicitations on the launch of the US-India Trade Desk at ICAI but also aimed at tapping into the expertise and expansive network of the Chartered Accountancy fraternity.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the pivotal role that Chartered Accountants can play in enhancing the economic partnership between the two nations.

Also Read | Koffee With Karan Season 8 Ep 4: Alia Bhatt Addresses Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Toxic’ Tag; Karan Johar Discusses Kareena Kapoor’s Tiff With Ameesha Patel – Check Top 5 Highlights.

With a focus on leveraging their skill sets and vast network, he urged the CA community to contribute actively to the strengthening of bilateral trade and commerce.

The recently inaugurated US-India Trade Desk at ICAI stands as a testament to the commitment to fostering robust economic ties. Minister Goyal's engagement in Palo Alto underscores the strategic importance of Silicon Valley in propelling innovation and economic collaboration between India and the United States.

As India continues its trajectory of economic growth, such initiatives align with the vision of creating platforms for cooperation and dialogue.

Minister Piyush Goyal's proactive engagement with the CA community signals a concerted effort to harness the potential of professionals in facilitating seamless trade and commerce relations.

The meeting sets the stage for continued collaboration and mutual growth on the economic front between the two nations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)