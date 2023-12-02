New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal has reported unprecedented achievements in coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal mines during November 2023.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal, the figures reveal remarkable growth, with coal production reaching 11.94 million tonnes (MT), reflecting a substantial 37 per cent increase compared to 8.74 MT in November 2022.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 65-Year-Old Visually-Challenged Muslim Man Assaulted, Forced To Chant 'Jai Sriram' Slogans in Koppal District (Watch Video).

Simultaneously, coal dispatch during the same period saw an impressive surge of 55 per cent, totalling 12.92 MT compared to the previous year's 8.36 MT.

The average daily coal dispatch from these mines in November 2023 marked a significant milestone, reaching the highest ever at 4.3 lakh tonnes per day. This accomplishment highlights the efficiency and productivity of coal operations during the month, read the press release.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Caught With Her Boyfriend, 19-Year-Old Kills Two Minor Sisters With a Shovel.

The growth trend extends beyond November, as coal production and dispatch from captive and commercial coal blocks displayed consistent and robust performance from April to November 2023.

The cumulative coal production during this period stood at approximately 83.90 MT, while the total coal dispatch was 89.67 MT. These figures represent a year-on-year growth of 24 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, compared to the corresponding period in FY 2022-23, read the press release.

Notably, the Non-Regulated Sector and Commercial coal mines witnessed the highest spikes in coal production, recording a remarkable growth of 101 per cent and 98 per cent, respectively.

The Ministry's commitment to achieving targeted coal production and dispatch aligns with critical objectives related to India's energy security and economic growth.

These accomplishments underscore the significant strides made in the coal sector, contributing to the nation's energy resilience and economic development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)