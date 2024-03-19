New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The Startup Mahakumbh, India's largest and pioneering startup event, has witnessed unprecedented participation, underscoring the nation's vibrant entrepreneurial landscape and fostering innovation across various sectors.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, with over 2000 startups, 1000 investors, 100+ unicorns, and 300+ incubators and accelerators in attendance, the event has emerged as a dynamic platform for collaboration, networking, and knowledge exchange.

The event, held with the objective of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across India, has garnered immense enthusiasm from leading investors, innovators, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Notably, it has drawn over 3000 conference delegates, 10+ country delegations, 3000+ future entrepreneurs, and 50,000+ business visitors from across the country, showcasing the widespread interest and support for the startup ecosystem.

Organized jointly by ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE, and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), the event has received backing from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), and Invest India, read the press release.

The Startup Mahakumbh has featured sector-focused pavilions aimed at showcasing India's innovative startups across diverse domains such as DeepTech, AgriTech, BioTech, MedTech, AI, and Gaming.

Spearheaded by prominent organizations like Zerodha and National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD), with support from states including Bihar, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Karnataka, and Kerala, the event has demonstrated the breadth and depth of India's entrepreneurial spirit.

Several key stakeholders and industry leaders have actively participated in the event, including Sivasubramanian Ramann, SIDBI; Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder, Info Edge; Sanjay Nayar, Founder, Sorin Investments; Archana Jahagirdar, Managing Partner, Rukam Capital, Deepak Sood, Secretary-General, ASSOCHAM; Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM; Anil Kumar Sagar, Department of IT - Govt of UP; Ranjan Anandan, Peak XV, and Rikant Pittie, Co-founder Easemytrip, among others, read the press release.

The event has provided a platform for engaging panel discussions, actionable workshops, and invaluable networking opportunities. Renowned industry leaders and policymakers have delivered keynote addresses, offering insights into the critical role startups play in India's economic growth and development.

Highlights of the event include the Future Entrepreneurs Day, aimed at cultivating the entrepreneurial spirit among students, thematic pavilions showcasing various sectors, engaging panel discussions on fostering creativity and disruption in startups, practical workshops, mentorship sessions, and startup exhibitions, read the press release.

Furthermore, attendees have had the opportunity to interact with DPIIT officials to gain insights into various government initiatives aimed at supporting startups, including funding schemes, mentorship programs, and regulatory reforms. (ANI)

