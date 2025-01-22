New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance has underscored the transformative impact of the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) in boosting industrial and economic growth in eastern India, particularly through the establishment of an industrial node at Gaya, Bihar.

Ministry of Finance posted on X, "The Industrial node at Gaya, Bihar, along the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor project of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation will ensure a foundational industrial and economic development in and around Bihar."

The industrial node at Gaya is part of the broader 'Purvodaya' initiative, aimed at developing the eastern region of India, including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

This initiative is designed to catalyze industrial growth and infrastructure development, positioning the region for a modern economic transformation.

The Ministry also stressed that the industrial node will serve as a model for transforming ancient cultural centers into future hubs of modern economic activity, showcasing the principle of "Vikas bhi Virasat bhi" -- development alongside preserving heritage.

In alignment with the AKIC, the Ministry of Railways has made significant strides in expanding transport infrastructure, including the approval of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur Doubling Project.

Estimated at Rs 4,553.32 crore, the project will strengthen the rail network across Bihar, providing the necessary infrastructure for enhanced freight and passenger movement.

Additionally, the development of freight terminals along the corridor is seen as a game-changer for the logistics and industrial sectors, significantly reducing logistical costs and improving supply chain efficiencies.

The successful implementation of these projects will support the government's 'Make in India' campaign, contributing to economic growth in the region.

Ministry of Finance Posted on X, "Dedicated Freight Corridors have been a game changer in Economic Development. Consistent emphasis is on development of freight terminals along the Corridor to boost business operations for all stakeholders."

Dedicated Freight Corridor Update: The Ministry also shared an update on the ongoing progress of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (EDFC & WDFC).

These corridors are central to reducing logistics costs and boosting the efficiency of cargo movement across the country. As of October 2024, the Eastern DFC saw 5,915 trains run with a total distance of 41,054 km, while the Western DFC recorded 5,109 trains and a distance of 31,563 km.

Both corridors are advancing steadily, with key infrastructure milestones such as track linking, overhead electrification, and completion of major bridges and road underpasses (RUBs).

The overall progress in terms of track completion and infrastructure development is poised to further enhance freight connectivity across India. (ANI)

