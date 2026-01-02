New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has established the Live Events Development Cell (LEDC) to boost the national concert economy and facilitate the structured expansion of India's live entertainment sector. This initiative, according to a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting release, serves as a single-window facilitation mechanism to streamline the industry and position India among the leading global entertainment destinations by 2030.

The organised live events market recorded a valuation of Rs 20,861 crore in 2024, reflecting a growth rate of 15 per cent. This sector currently outpaces several traditional media segments and maintains an expected compound annual growth rate of 18 per cent.

The LEDC, constituted in July 2025 under the directions of the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, brings together representatives from Central and State Governments, industry associations, and major event companies to coordinate this expansion.

The establishment of the cell follows the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the WAVES Summit in May 2025. During the summit, the Prime Minister highlighted the untapped potential of the live entertainment sector as a driver for investment, tourism, and cultural influence. The industry currently supports over 10 million jobs across the value chain, with a single large-format event generating more than 15,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

As per the report data, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are emerging as significant cultural hubs. Citing a BookMyShow report for the year 2025, the Ministry noted that Visakhapatnam recorded a 490 per cent growth in live entertainment footfalls, while cities in the north-eastern region, such as Shillong and Guwahati, saw increases of 213 per cent and 188 per cent, respectively. Consumption across musical concerts, sports, and theatre rose by 17 per cent, with over five lakh individuals travelling to other cities to attend events.

Deepak Choudhary, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Eva Live, said that global artistes such as Enrique Iglesias performing in India, alongside large multi-city tours by Indian artistes like Arijit Singh and A R Rahman, reflect the growing maturity of the market.

To support this growth, the Ministry has established a Joint Working Group with private stakeholders, including District by Zomato. This collaboration focuses on addressing infrastructure gaps and improving the ease of doing business.

Recent large-scale successes, such as Rolling Loud India 2025, which recorded 65,000 attendees over one weekend, underscore the impact of these infrastructure investments. The LEDC aims to double the sector size and generate 15-20 million jobs while positioning India among the top five global live entertainment hubs. (ANI)

