New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Labour & Employment and Rapido signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) in New Delhi on Tuesday, marking a significant step toward strengthening employment linkages in the logistics sector through the National Career Service (NCS) portal.

"This agreement will make around 50 lakh jobs available on the NCS portal in the coming one and a half years, benefiting more than five crore job seekers registered on the NCS portal," the Union Minister said in a post on microblogging site X.

In his address, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, stated, "The National Career Service portal is a dynamic platform bringing job seekers and employers together, across India. With over 1.75 crore active job seekers and over 40 lakh registered employers, it is playing a crucial role in workforce mobilisation. NCS is getting strengthened day by day. It is integrated with My Bharat, eShram, SIDH, MEA-eMigarte portal, along with many other private portals."

Mandaviya welcomed the collaboration and appreciated Rapido's initiative to create 50 lakh livelihood opportunities on the NCS Platform over the next 1-2 years.

Highlighting the platform's accessibility and reach, the Union Minister reiterated the government's vision of making NCS a one-stop solution for employment, skilling, and counselling, while also being capable of hyperlocal job matching and supporting both domestic and international placements.

During the signing of the Mou, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, expressed happiness with the association between NCS and Rapido and congratulated Rapido on its focus on women's employment, including creating 5 lakh jobs for women.

Secretary Mole, in her address, mentioned that this MoU is very important in light of the changing employment market, where job opportunities are becoming a key component. This collaboration reflects the Ministry's evolving approach to employment facilitation, one that is grounded in inclusivity, innovation, and impact. She complimented Rapido on the focus on gender inclusivity.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido, mentioned Rapido's "Pink Rapido" initiative, especially for women. He expressed his happiness at being associated with NCS and the Ministry of Labour, and looks forward to a successful partnership.

Main features of MoU that Rapido will regularly post verified Rapido opportunities for driving Bike taxis, autos, and cabs on the NCS portal and conduct hiring through it.

API-based integration will ensure real-time job postings and seamless application tracking for users. Focus on inclusive hiring, particularly by promoting employment opportunities for young people, women, and those seeking flexible work arrangements. The partnership is expected to support structured onboarding, digital empowerment, and awareness of worker welfare schemes. (ANI)

