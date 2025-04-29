Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be locking horns in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be the tenth game for both sides this season. The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will be played on Wednesday, April, 30 from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Hosts Chennai Super Kings have not much left in the tournament, currently struggling at the last rank. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Punjab Kings got their last match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders washed away by rain. So, Punjab currently have 11 points from nine matches ahead of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. They have bright chances of rising up the ranks and gaining a play-off slot soon. Hosts CSK only have four points from their nine games.

Chennai Super Kings

Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre might get more opportunities as they have been a bit better than the other struggling CSK batters. Deepak Hooda and Sam Curran have struggled in the opportunities they received. But with too less to fight for they might get more games. Ravindra Jadeja has been the lone star performer, he should stay. Dewald Brevis got only one game but played fine, so he must play this one. Shivam Dube has been the only player in the CSK camp to have struck above 200 runs in IPL 2025, and so has his slot confirmed. MS Dhoni being the captain and keeper stays. Noor Ahmad might be accompanied by Ravichandran Ashwin in this one, as Chennai is a spinner's arena, and CSK does have not much to play for. So, a struggling Ashwin should get more games. Matheesha Pathirana, the ace pacer must not be replaced.

CSK Playing XI vs PBKS

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

Punjab Kings

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer, the top-order of the PBKS line-up has been brilliant with scoring. All three players have an average of above 30 and scored above 250 runs in IPL 2025. They must stick to their spots. Josh Inglis has struggled to get runs, but he might get another chance against bottom-placed side CSK. Glenn Maxwell might get a chance here as Chennai has been good to spinners. Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh need to play important roles as finishers. Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, and Arshdeep Singh are expected to be the three pacers. Yuzvendra Chahal will play a big role as the key spinner. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 49.

PBKS Playing XI vs CSK

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey

