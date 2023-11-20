Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is set to unveil the 11th edition of the International Tourism Mart in the picturesque city of Shillong, Meghalaya, from November 21 to 23.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Tourism, this annual event rotated among the North Eastern States, aims to provide an extensive platform for stakeholders to engage with counterparts globally, showcasing the tourism potential of the North East Region (NER) and spotlighting its unique offerings.

This year's International Mart stands out as a Green Event, aligning with low carbon options in line with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

Embracing sustainability, the event will eschew Single-Use Plastic (SUP), employ a digital and paperless approach, and include a tree plantation drive.

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and DoNER, G. Kishan Reddy, will inaugurate the event, with the participation of North-Eastern Tourism Ministers, Senior Officials of North-Eastern States, State Governments, and Heads of Tourism and Hospitality Associations, read the press release.

Shillong, hosting the event for the second time, anticipates around 100 delegates, both domestic and international.

The Mart includes business meetings between local North Eastern stakeholders and domestic/international buyers, updates on new destinations, and opportunities in the North Eastern States, read the press release.

Knowledge sessions and panel discussions will focus on connectivity advancements, with over 16 airports currently facilitating travel in the region.

The Ministry emphasizes the Travel for LiFE program, promoting sustainable and responsible tourism, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, read the press release.

Collaborating with stakeholders, the Ministry is working on infrastructure development and tourism promotion in the NER. Sixteen projects, totalling Rs 1309.00 crores, have been sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, and 15 tourist destinations are being developed under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0, press release.

Additionally, the PRASHAD Scheme has sanctioned eight projects worth Rs 256.45 Crore for the integrated development of pilgrimage destinations.

This International Tourism Mart not only showcases the rich tourism potential of the North East but also exemplifies the commitment to environmentally conscious and sustainable tourism practices. (ANI)

