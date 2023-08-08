PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: MIT Art, Design & Technology University, a trailblazer in fostering holistic education, illuminated the path for its incoming students during the 8th Induction Programme held at the esteemed Swami Vivekananda Mandapam on August 07, 2023.

Distinguished luminaries graced the occasion, exemplifying the convergence of visionary minds in the pursuit of knowledge and excellence. Padma Bhushan Shri Dr B N. Suresh, an eminent space scientist and Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Technology (IIST) in Trivandrum, took center stage as the Chief Guest, casting a radiant light of inspiration on the gathering. Dr Shailendra Gade, the Guest of Honour, added his distinguished presence as the Director General of Armament and Combat Engineering Systems at DRDO.

The event was presided over by the visionary Prof. Dr Vishwanath Karad, Founder President of MIT-ADT University. Prof. Dr Mangesh Karad, the Executive President & Vice Chancellor, along with Prof. Dr Anant Chakradeo, the Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr Mahesh Chopade, the Registrar, and Prof. Dr Sunita Karad, the Director of MIT College of Management, added their esteemed presence, accentuating the university's commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.

The 8th Induction Programme marked the momentous occasion when fresh minds converged to embark on their academic journey within the hallowed halls of MIT-ADT University. The event was an embodiment of the university's values and vision, aiming to mold young minds into future leaders who not only excel in their chosen fields but also contribute to a more harmonious and prosperous world.

Prof. Dr Anant Chakradeo, Pro Vice Chancellor, delivered a warm welcome to the incoming students, highlighting the rich legacy of MAEER'S MIT Group of Institutions and innovative spirit of MIT-ADT University. Dr Chakradeo emphasized the institution's pioneering multidisciplinary approach, fostering a diverse range of programs spanning arts, sciences, engineering, and more. He underscored the university's alignment with the National Education Policy and its commitment to holistic student development through initiatives like the School of Holistic Education and the School of Corporate Innovation and Leadership. With an AIC-MITAD Incubator Forum incubation centre for startups and an expansive array of resources, students are poised for versatile success.

Prof. Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President & Vice Chancellor, welcomed the incoming students and distinguished guests, shedding light on the institution's impressive accomplishments. Dr Karad celebrated the achievements of both students and faculty members, spotlighting their outstanding contributions in various fields. He reiterated the university's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, highlighting its mission to become the most sought-after new age university for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Dr Karad's address emphasized the shifting landscape of Indian aspirations, from global employment to driving local entrepreneurship. He highlighted the remarkable surge in startups and the substantial foreign investments pouring into India, underscoring the vital role of educated and innovative youth in shaping the nation's future.

Guest of Honour, Dr Shailendra Gade, Director General (Armament and Combat Engineering Systems), DRDO, delivered an empowering keynote address Dr. Gade acknowledged the significance of university admissions, highlighting the role of parents and professors in shaping students' dreams and aspirations. Dr Gade emphasized the theme of self-reliance, invoking India's historical context of striving for independence. He encouraged students to work towards a self-reliant nation, stressing the importance of contributing positively to society and fulfilling national objectives. His keynote address highlighted the essence of pursuing education beyond material gains, focusing on satisfaction and meaningfulness. Dr. Gade urged students to embrace research and contribute to India's progress through innovation. He shared anecdotes from his own educational journey, emphasizing the value of true learning and knowledge.

Chief Guest, Padma Bhushan Shri Dr B N. Suresh, an eminent space scientist and Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Technology (IIST) in Trivandrum, delivered a stirring message to the gathering. He commenced by lauding the students for their choice to be a part of the university, affirming that they had indeed chosen a fertile ground for their education. Dr. Suresh highlighted the pivotal role education and skill development play in shaping a nation's economic trajectory. He underlined that India, endowed with a demographic dividend and a young population, must harness the power of education to foster holistic understanding among its youth. Emphasizing the crucial link between education and national development, he noted that an educated country has the potential to transform into a developed one. He invoked the visionary Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, with whom he had the privilege to work closely for 17 years, and reminisced about Dr Kalam's dream of propelling India into the realm of developed nations. Drawing parallels between education and technology, Dr Suresh accentuated their intertwined nature. He lauded India's strides in various scientific domains, including space technology, nuclear energy, and defense manufacturing. He highlighted the nation's achievements in space exploration, with a recent successful mission to place Chandrayaan-3 in lunar orbit. This achievement, he projected, would further elevate India's stature on the global stage. Dr Suresh's address resonated with a call to nurture curiosity, observational prowess, and innovative thinking. He attributed pivotal scientific discoveries to the insatiable curiosity of great minds like Sir Isaac Newton and CV Raman. He emphasized the symbiotic relationship between science, engineering, and technology, highlighting their roles in generating, harnessing, and commercializing knowledge. He urged students to approach challenges with resilience, considering failures as stepping stones to success and learning opportunities.

Prof. Dr Vishwanath Karad, the visionary Founder President of MIT-ADT University Pune, delivered a thought-provoking presidential address during the eighth University induction program. He began by expressing his gratitude for the esteemed guests and highlighted the significance of the date, 7th August, as a day to remember. He acknowledged the distinguished guests, including Dr Shailendra Gade and Padma Bhushan Dr B N. Suresh, who share close ties with great figures like Vikram Sarabhai and APJ Abdul Kalam, invoking a sense of pride in the audience. Dr Karad emphasized the university's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals with physical fitness, mental alertness, intellectual acumen, and spiritual elevation. He explained the essence of this holistic approach and urged students, parents, and guardians to comprehend the depth of the words "Science" and "Spirituality" in the context of the university's offerings. He recalled the visionary words of Swami Vivekananda, who highlighted the importance of merging science and spirituality to bring harmony and peace to mankind. He emphasized that only through the union of these two domains can true progress and understanding be achieved. Quoting Swami Vivekananda's words from 1897, Dr Karad drew parallels to India's journey towards freedom and emphasized the power of focused determination. He noted the significance of the year 1947, when India gained independence, as a testament to the impact of unity and purpose.

In closing, Dr Karad expressed his pride in the students and their potential to bring honour to their families and society. He invoked a sense of purpose, urging students to embrace discipline and character as tools for personal growth and contribution to a harmonious world.

The 8th Induction Programme heralded the beginning of a transformative journey for the incoming students of MIT-ADT University. With a confluence of eminent personalities, visionary leaders, and eager learners, the event set the stage for a future brimming with possibilities, innovation, and positive change.

About MIT-ADT University

MAEER's Trust which is known to set strong precedence for the privatization of Engineering education in Maharashtra had taken a first mover's advantage by establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune), in 1983, which continues to remain the flagship institute of the group.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has been established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015). The University commenced its operations successfully from 27th June 2016. The University is a self-financed institution and empowered to award the degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission act, 1956. The University has a unique blend of Art, Design, and Technology as the core of its academics.

Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades:

1. Ranked in Band Excellent for ARIIA 2021 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.2. Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.3. Conferred with Best University Campus Award by ASSOCHAM, New Delhi4. Granted with Atal Incubation Centre under ATAL Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India

MIT Art, Design and Technology University has been taking a holistic approach towards imparting education wherein the students are being motivated to build a complete winning personality which is 'physically fit, intellectually sharp, mentally alert and spiritually elevated'. The students are being encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation, physical training, spiritual elevation, communication skills, and other personality development programmes. Currently, we have 10,000+ students studying in various schools of higher education under the University viz. Engineering and Technology, Food Technology, Bioengineering, Arts, Design, Marine Engineering, Journalism and Broadcasting, Film and Television, Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal and Instrumental), Teacher Education, and Vedic Sciences.

